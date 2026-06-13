DRAPEAU ROUGE!

Bottas rotates his Cadillac into the gravel at the exit of Turn 10.

"I lost my brake pedals," he says on the radio. TV replay shows him riding the kerb quite aggressively at Turn 9 and then he realised quite early that he had no braking into Turn 10, downshifting to shed speed. Little wonder his car is marooned so deeply in the gravel...