F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from third practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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DRAPEAU ROUGE!
Bottas rotates his Cadillac into the gravel at the exit of Turn 10.
"I lost my brake pedals," he says on the radio. TV replay shows him riding the kerb quite aggressively at Turn 9 and then he realised quite early that he had no braking into Turn 10, downshifting to shed speed. Little wonder his car is marooned so deeply in the gravel...
Leclerc has another crack, and his first sector is a personal best but then the second and third are slower overall. 1m16.807s, not an improvement.
Russell and Antonelli pit straight after their push laps.
Hamilton is out on softs but his first push lap was so-so – 1m17.131s.
Russell goes P1 with a 1m16.258s. He was only purple in sector one – in sector two teammate Antonelli is fastest. But Antonelli's lap also tails off slightly and ends with 1m16.500s, 0.242s off Russell.
Piastri radios to say that he had no grip at all, as if the front wing was broken. Pitwall responds that this was visible in the data.
Verstappen out and starting a push lap. Sector one is purple, sector two is neat but not as quick as Leclerc, sector three is OK... 1m16.855s.
Russell out and pushing now.
This isn't going to ring the bell at the end of the lap. Two purple micro-sectors through the first half, and it looks neat, but... 1m17.281s, P3 so far and six tenths off Norris.
Piastri now out and starting a push lap.
Leclerc on a decent lap, building it nicely through the first half of the lap. Not the fastest overall through sector one but purple in a couple of the mini-sectors. Then fastest of all through sector two. Then the car doesn't want to bite at Turn 10 and it starts to get away from him. 1m16.685s.
Yes, Bortoleto goes top with 1m17.581s but Norris then flashes over the line in 1m16.609s. Purple in every sector.
Hulkenberg has improved to 1m18.255 but Norris and Bortoleto are shaping up to knock him off his perch.
Stroll, Alonso, Bortoleto, Norris, Colapinto and Leclerc now joining the fun. Soft tyres all round, except for Hulkenberg.
Bearman and Ocon now exiting the pitlane as we near the 20-minute mark.
The scarcity of cars on track really underlines the tyre quandary this weekend. Most teams willing to sacrifice track time in order to keep a good stock of tyres.
And, lo, Williams responds to the call. Sainz and Albon join the track.
Hulkenberg heads back out again, performing a practice start in the usual spot at the pitlane exit.
So 15 minutes gone in this session and only 16 timed laps accomplished in total. Hulkenberg pits so the track is empty.
Hulkenberg sets the fastest time of the day so far with his first flier on mediums, 1m18.477s. Still way off yesterday's pace.
He's now the only driver on track, Perez having headed to the pits.
That's two stints of three laps on the softs for Bottas, with a fastest time of 1m19.962s. The Porsche fraction!
F1 TV shows a replay of Perez overcooking it at Turn 9, but gathering the car back before reaching the gravel. Good job, because it's easy to end up in the barrier there.
Bottas has pitted after six laps on softs, but Hulkenberg has decided to join Perez on track.
The caveat when it comes to pace analysis is that very few teams ventured far into double figures in terms of lap count. Gasly and Lindblad were the outliers here, doing 14 and 16 laps respectively on the mediums.
Even that compound was looking pretty ugly when it came off the cars, and Pirelli's regular Friday-evening debrief highlighted the high levels of thermal degradation being experienced this weekend. It predicts two pitstops per car for the race, maybe even three.
Among the other interesting wrinkles from yesterday was the long run pace, where Mercedes (Russell) and Ferrari (Leclerc) were faster on average. Both those cars running mediums for that. Red Bull (Verstappen) and McLaren (Norris) were slower on softs. Norris actually the thick end of half a second a lap slower than Russell on average.
So McLaren has the one-lap pace but the Mercedes makes lighter weather of race pace.
Bottas on the softs, Perez on the mediums by the way.
We're off! Air temperature is 32C, track temperature 47C.
The first cars out of the pitlane are the Cadillacs of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.
So the key takeaway from practice yesterday was that the softest tyre compound – the C4 this year – was really struggling in the heat, even over a single lap. Push too hard, too soon, and the laptime would just bleed away in the final sector.
McLaren also broke curfew overnight to perform work on both cars. "The team will replace permissible key components to help improve the robustness of the installation and integration of the power unit on both cars," said the McLaren statement.
Lando Norris is on the last of his battery packs for the year already.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images