F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from second practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Let's see what Russell does on these softs. He's already done three laps on these earlier on, setting the 1m15.435s lap which currently has him P2.
Now we're getting some long runs in. Bearman has completed a 10-lap stint on softs, Lindblad 12 on mediums, Antonelli 11 on softs, Perez 11 on mediums. Russell has called it quits after 11 laps on those mediums and rejoined on softs.
F1 TV pops up a caption saying this is the 60th anniversary of John Surtees winning the 1966 Belgian GP ahead of Jochen Rindt, who claimed his first podium.
That's only part of the story – famously, this race was being filmed for the John Frankenheimer Grand Prix movie, and the cameras caught the downpour which enveloped the field on the first lap.
Many drivers crashed out, including Jackie Stewart, and Surtees drove a measured race, stalking Rindt and then passing him. This wasn't enough for Ferrari team manager Eugenio Dragoni, prompting a bust-up between Surtees and Dragoni which ultimately led to him quitting the team mid-season.
Hamilton did 11 laps on mediums, split over two stints, but he continues to be unhappy and languishes in P9 as we type.
"These tyres are horrendous" says Max of the hards, asking if he can end the long run early and move to another tyre.
He pits after putting 12 laps and reverts to the softs he was using (briefly) earlier.
Albon also did nine laps on a set of mediums but that was before he decided they needed to "regroup".
Indeed, Verstappen is the only driver to have done a meaningfully long stint on any tyre this session apart from Norris, who did a nine-lap stint on mediums he'd already used for a three-lap stin earlier on.
Interesting long run for Verstappen on those hards, consistently in the 22s.
Antonelli still circulating on softs, his best time being 1m16.015s.
Hamilton complaining that the bottom of his car feels as if it is dragging along the ground. It's certainly riding very low, we can confirm from the F1 TV images.
Russell is coming back out, but he's on the mediums he used earlier so this isn't a quali sim.
Alonso being investigated for crossing the white line at the pit exit.
Norris goes P1. 1m15.426s. Interesting because although he did personal bests through each sector, he wasn't faster then the purple time in each one.
Bottas does indeed leave the pits after his reprogramming.
Piastri does a 1m15.483. He did personal bests through the first two sectors but was slower than his medium-shod time through sector three. Those softs just don't seem to be able to deliver peak grip through a whole lap if you lean on them.
Verstappen is back out on those hards he was using earlier.
1m19.286s for Alonso and that was with personal bests through each sector. Dismal.
Piastri out on new softs, let's see what he can do on this grippier rubber...
Antonelli's best so far is a 1m16.015s, 0.580s off Russell.
Russell goes P1 with 1m15.435s on new softs, purple in sector one but slower than Lecerc through the second and Piastri in the third.
"Shall we just box and regroup?" asks Albon on the radio. That car still not a happy place after sitting out FP1 entirely.
P2 for Leclerc! Purple middle sector on a 1m15.799s lap. But he's on softs and that's 0.075s off a lap set on mediums.
Track getting busier now and quali sims are in progress. Colapinto doing personal bests in the first two sectors, Gasly doing the same in the first.
Colapinto's lap goes away in the final sector but he improves to 1m17.051s. Gasly aborts his lap and breaks for the pits.
Cadillac says it's an ECU issue for Bottas. "We're reprogramming him with a view to getting him out on track in the later stage of the session."
Russell also bails after a three-lap stint on those pre-used mediums.