F1 TV pops up a caption saying this is the 60th anniversary of John Surtees winning the 1966 Belgian GP ahead of Jochen Rindt, who claimed his first podium.

That's only part of the story – famously, this race was being filmed for the John Frankenheimer Grand Prix movie, and the cameras caught the downpour which enveloped the field on the first lap.

Many drivers crashed out, including Jackie Stewart, and Surtees drove a measured race, stalking Rindt and then passing him. This wasn't enough for Ferrari team manager Eugenio Dragoni, prompting a bust-up between Surtees and Dragoni which ultimately led to him quitting the team mid-season.