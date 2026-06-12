F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for updates from first practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Russell pits briefly - he may have time to squeeze a lap in.
Piastri also hasn't really been going for it – a reminder that unless there was a glitch in our data feed, he set his fastest time of this session (1m16.566s) on mediums.
Bortoleto complaining on the radio about being sideways everywhere, with "zero grip".
Three minutes remain and Russell hasn't really leaned on the tyres in this stint.
We may have spoken too soon since Verstappen has swapped his mediums for softs.
Gasly pits with a suspected suspension issue. One of the mechanics has a good rummage around the left-front wheel.
So, as it happens, Russell is fastest of all but Piastri was faster than him in the first and third sectors. Got that? Good.
Russell and Piastri head back out on used softs so it may be that we're not done with the qualifying simulations yet.
Leclerc, though, is probably finished in that regard because he's just come out on mediums.
Fornaroli gets his chance to do a push lap on softs - 1m17.216s is good for P5, displacing Aron, but still 0.853s off Russell.
Verstappen now circulating on mediums so it looks like his 1m17.047s on those softs will stand as his fastest lap of this session.
F1 now looking at its own procedures after the Monaco pitlane measurement blunder.
Aron clocks a 1m17.321s (the Ted Rogers fraction) to go P5.
ICYMI, ADUO has been a bone of contention this week as it was revealed Red Bull has the benchmark internal combustion engine. A protest about this was as inevitable as Christmas.
NEWSFLASH
McLaren has lodged an appeal against the Gasly reinstatement. We'll bring you a full story shortly.
Vesti also heading out on a pre-used set of softs. He's currently P11 with a 1m18.365s. Aron is the fastest rookie on 1m18.247s, with the caveat that Browning hasn't been out of the garage yet, and Iwasa, Fornaroli and Beganovic haven't done push laps on softs. Herta, meanwhile, is driving a Cadillac.
Russell and Piastri back out, both on used softs, and Piastri looks like he's winding up for a push lap.
Still no sign of Luke Browning, apart from at the engineering desk in the garage. The car is now in such a state of disassembly that several mechanics have formed a wall of bodies around it to prevent the F1 TV cameras from revealing its inner workings.
Piastri and Russell head for the pits after that. But Verstappen, Lindblad and Leclerc – currently P3, P4 and P5 – are still circulating on softs.
Belay that – Verstappen bails out and returns to the pits.
Verstappen head back out after a minor adjustment, on the same set of softs.
Piastri has just clocked a very respectable 1m16.566s on mediums - purple in the first and last sectors...
Russell is purple through the first two sectors... and the third! P1 with 1m16.363 - 0.684s quicker than Verstappen.
Fornaroli now out sans aero rakes, and on mediums.
Verstappen pits, and Iwasa emerges on mediums. No aero rakes now for the Super Formula champion.
Replay shows Bortoleto having to quell a twitchy rear end on corner entry, which is why he slewed off track.
P1 for Verstappen with a 1m17.047s, and fastest through the second and third sectors. But there's obviously more to come, given that Russell's time (0.306s off) was set on mediums.
Well let's see, because Russell is heading out on softs.
Bortoleto essays a little journey across the gravel at Turn 8 but manages to get back on track.
Lindblad and Verstappen now coming out on softs.
1m18.515s for Aron - 1.162s off Russell but he's the fastest so far through the final sector.
Looks like the Racing Bulls were on mediums. Sainz has been "noted" for impeding Lawson.
Vesti and Aron have been allowed push laps on soft tyres - let's see what they can do...