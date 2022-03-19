Live: Follow final Bahrain F1 GP practice as it happens

09:05 Alpine kept its power dry and didn't attempt any soft running, so it remains to be seen what Ocon and Alonso will produce later on. But Bottas yesterday was talking up his hopes of extending his 101-race Q3 streak and on today's evidence you'd fancy his chances. Likewise Magnussen, who has returned to F1 like he's never been away, showing excellent form that underlies the folly of his 'journeyman' label.