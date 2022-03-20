Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens
The 2022 Formula 1 season is underway with the opening race of the new campaign, the Bahrain Grand Prix.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Leclerc now has two seconds on Verstappen in this early stage, just trying to slowly build his advantage at the front. Hamilton now pressures Sainz with DRS use.
Ocon has been given a five-second time penalty for his part in the clash with Schumacher. The Alpine driver is currently 10th tucked up behind team-mate Alonso.
More misery for Schumacher on lap six, as he gets overtaken by Bottas in the braking zone at Turn 1. The Finn moves up to 13th place.
Magnussen goes deep into Turn 1 again, which lets Russell trickle through into sixth! The Dane's not too happy with the braking feel on his Haas machine, and he's back to P7.
"Engine braking is doing funny things mid-corner," Verstappen says. Meanwhile, Sainz is still under pressure from Hamilton, with Perez trying to chip away at their battle for third.
TV replays show Ocon tapping the rear-right wheel of Schumacher at Turn 6 which sent the Haas driver into a 360-degree spin. Schumacher managed to get going again but lost places to Ocon, Albon and Tsunoda due to the spin.
The FIA stewards are investigating the Ocon vs Schumacher clash at Turn 6. Meanwhile a Turn 4 incident has been noted which occurred between Stroll and Norris.
Magnussen locks up into Turn 1, and has to cover Perez off into Turn 4 - but the Red Bull driver hangs on through Turn 5 and streaks clear of the Haas down the hill.
Both medium-shod McLarens were also slow off the line, Norris dropping four spots and Ricciardo two places. Remember, everyone else started on the softs.
Leclerc is attempting to break-build over Verstappen, but the Red Bull is looking quick. Sainz can't quite cling onto Verstappen's coat-tails at this stage, as Hamilton draws closer to him.
Bottas made a shocking start as he loses eight places on the opening lap and is 14th for Alfa Romeo. A Turn 6 incident between Ocon and Schumacher has been noted, it looks like they came together on the first lap.
Leclerc gets a good getaway and holds the inside for the first corner, keeping Verstappen away from the lead, as Sainz holds second - as Hamilton and Magnussen clear Perez into Turn 2!
F1's AWS graphics are predicting a two-stop strategy here, which adds extra jeopardy and/or strategic fun.
Tyre news: all bar the two McLarens begin on the softs. Norris and Ricciardo have the mediums in play.
How's your nerves? You could cut the tension with a front wing endplate, such is the keen sense of anticipation in the air. 57 laps for each driver to kick off their seasons in the best possible way - are we ready? Let's begin.
You'll be pleased to know that there's a 0% risk of rain. The track's currently at 30 degrees C, with a 24.3 degrees C air temperature, which will drop as night continues to fall.
First F1 start for Zhou Guanyu at Alfa Romeo - who starts from 15th place. Nico Hulkenberg makes his first start since the 2020 Eifel GP, as a late call-up in place for the COVID-positive Sebastian Vettel.
Plenty of talking points already with a slightly shuffled grid compared to what we're used to: Valtteri Bottas starts alongside old stablemate Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen begins in the top 10 - and we just don't know what race pace everyone has!
La Marseillaise has rung out on the podium twice today; can Alpine or Pierre Gasly make it a third time? C'est possible.
There's a long run to Turn 1, with plenty of opportunities for those behind to make up places into the first corner. Can Leclerc hold the lead, will Verstappen pick up where he left off - or will someone else get the early advantage. We'll see shortly.
It's all change for 2022: new cars, new philosophies, and a new order. Charles Leclerc kicks off the year from pole - with Max Verstappen in second.
It's time. The 2022 Formula 1 season will kick off in 30 minutes with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Looking forward to it? So are we.
