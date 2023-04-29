Azerbaijan GP sprint as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix hosts the first sprint shootout.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard:
The bad news? That's it for live coverage on today's F1 action.
The good news? We get to do it all over again tomorrow for the full-fat grand prix. The Azerbaijan GP starts at 12pm BST so don't miss out.
Until then, have a lovely rest of your Saturday. Go well!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-perez-overtakes-leclerc-for-sprint-race-win/10462578/
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Real Winners & Losers from F1's New Sprint Format
The Real Winners & Losers from F1's New Sprint Format
Why Aston's AMR23 is NOT an F1 Clone
Why Aston's AMR23 is NOT an F1 Clone