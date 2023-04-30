The Azerbaijan GP as it happened
Follow the live action of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
By: Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-perez-leads-dominant-red-bull-1-2-from-leclerc/10463146/
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Trending
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
Ferrari's Luck & Sprint Race Success - Azerbaijan GP Review F1 2023
Ferrari's Luck & Sprint Race Success - Azerbaijan GP Review F1 2023
Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Real Winners & Losers from F1's New Sprint Format
The Real Winners & Losers from F1's New Sprint Format