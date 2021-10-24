Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash
Extreme E / Island X Prix Race report

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis

By:

Rosberg X Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing scored victories in the Extreme E Island X-Prix semi-finals in Sardinia after a controversial and heavy shunt involving Lewis Hamilton’s X44 entry.

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis

The Chip Ganassi squad, supported at an Extreme E event for the first time by the team’s IndyCar managing director Mike Hull, inherited a bizarre victory in the first semi-final.

Within a few hundred metres, the American outfit was the only car running after Formula 1 world champion Hamilton’s X44 machine crashed into a tree after a collision with Andretti United.

For the first race of the weekend, top qualifier X44 lined up on the far left side of the grid with Cristina Gutierrez taking the start against Sara Price (CGR) and Timmy Hansen (AU).

Hansen made a blinding getaway from the far right but to avoid the unfavoured lane directly ahead, he veered to the left to move for the preferred shorter route to the first gate.

That took him across the front of the Chip Ganassi car, striking the front right with his rear-left corner before continuing across the track to career into the rear of the X44 machine.

The blow to the rear for Gutierrez pitched her into a patch of bush, which jolted her to the right and as she counter steered while under full throttle, and she speered off into a rock and tree with the right-rear suspension reckoned to have already failed.

After a heavy impact for the Dakar Rally regular, who recently suffered a broken vertebrae on an event in Kazakhstan, she briefly attempted to rescue the car but then soon retired.

Hansen, meanwhile, had his own excursion through the undergrowth at a delay of around 12s before rejoining and continuing for another 100 yards and he then parked up with a broken track rod.

That left Price to cruise the Chip Ganassi car to the driver swap zone, with teammate Kyle Leduc belting in at a leisurely pace and he duly converted the win with a smooth lap.

Hansen would eventually be found “wholly responsible” by the stewards for the collision with Gutierrez, leading Andretti United to be classified third and last in the heat.

That means Chip Ganassi will be joined in the five-car final by X44 should car repairs be completed in time.

The two squads will be joined by semi-final two winner Rosberg X Racing and the Abt Cupra entry following the latest power steering malady for the Acciona Sainz outfit.

Rosberg X Racing, which holds the championship lead over X44 by nine points, was a comfortable victor in the second race at the Teulada NATO base.

Three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson took the start for Nico Rosberg’s team, pulling away from the favoured left-hand lane for the shortest run to the first gate.

Kristoffersson converted the advantageous grid slot into an early march as double World Rally title winner Carlos Sainz, starting from the far right, took the least-used third lane.

He careered over a patch of bushes to allow Mattias Ekstrom to nab second place for Abt Cupra, but the Spaniard fought back to chase after Kristoffersson.

However, the three-time Dakar Rally winner’s early excursion appeared to rear its head when the power steering soon after failed for Sainz seemingly unprompted by any further impact.

Sainz slowed and pulled off the racing line to reduce the dust and ensure Ekstrom had clear sight lines as he passed into second place while Sainz continued at a reduced speed.

Meanwhile, Kristoffersson arrived with a clear 17s margin at the driver swap zone.

His teammate and Australian rally champion Molly Taylor took the hot seat and stretched the the advantage to almost a minute and a half to complete a dominant victory over Jutta Kleinschmidt - in for Ekstrom.

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash

Previous article

Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash Island X Prix
Extreme E

Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash

X44 maintains perfect Extreme E qualifying record in Sardinia Island X Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

X44 maintains perfect Extreme E qualifying record in Sardinia

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Horner expects "grandstand start" with Verstappen-Hamilton front row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner expects "grandstand start" with Verstappen-Hamilton front row

Mercedes denies Cowell absence behind F1 engine struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes denies Cowell absence behind F1 engine struggles

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020

Latest news

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis
Extreme E Extreme E

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis

Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash
Extreme E Extreme E

Richards: Extreme E must not be about "dodgem cars" after crash

X44 maintains perfect Extreme E qualifying record in Sardinia
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

X44 maintains perfect Extreme E qualifying record in Sardinia

Island X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 team on course for pole after Q1
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Island X-Prix: Hamilton's X44 team on course for pole after Q1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.