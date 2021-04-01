Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport
Extreme E / Breaking news

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management

By:

Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg has explained his “weird” transition into Extreme E team management and what he learned from team principals Toto Wolff and Frank Williams.

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management

Rosberg has created his own Rosberg X Racing squad to compete in the debut Extreme E season, which starts with a Desert X-Prix in the AlUla region of Saudi Arabia this weekend.

RXR is a development of his 1982 F1 title-winning father Keke’s Team Rosberg concern that competed in the DTM, with many engineers moving over from the Audi RS5 programme.

Former Williams and Mercedes grand prix driver Rosberg said the examples set by his previous team principals “helps so much” but added it had been a “weird” transition.

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com how he preferred to manage drivers Molly Taylor and three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson - who he first approached via a direct message on Instagram - Rosberg said: “I learned very much.

“It depends, sometimes you completely ignore [a mistake] and just let the driver take their own learnings from it or maybe touch on it and say, ‘What can we learn from it together or is there anything we can improve on together?

“But definitely not to complain or say, ‘How could you damage the car like that and put it upside down.’

“That would be the wrong thing because driver confidence is so essential.

“I have all my learnings because I've been on the other side on my career, so that helps so much, but it was so weird.

“At the [Extreme E] test, I was inviting [Taylor and Kristoffersson] to a sponsor dinner.

Alejandro Agag, CEO, Extreme E, Nico Rosberg, founder and CEO, Rosberg X Racing, and Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing

Alejandro Agag, CEO, Extreme E, Nico Rosberg, founder and CEO, Rosberg X Racing, and Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

“At some point in the sponsor dinner on behalf of the drivers, I said to the sponsors, ‘Please excuse the drivers, they are now tired, they need to go to bed.

“I said to the drivers ‘You may now leave’.

“It was so weird to find me in that completely different position, where always my CEO of the team used to be talking to me like that.”

Rosberg also stressed the importance of the ‘Legacy’ projects that Extreme E will carry out in the five countries it visits in 2021. These include beach cleans, planting mangroves and educating citizens.

Rosberg told Motorsport.com: “I love being part of something so visionary and so innovative.

“Being a part straight from the beginning is really special.

“The reason for me joining Extreme E is because it's built on this social purpose of helping to raise awareness and showcasing the negative, damaging effects of climate change in all these remote locations.

“The opportunity that we have as a championship with the Legacy projects is to really help tackle the impact of climate change.

“I want to trailblaze us as a team with all our impact projects.

“Our motto is 'we will leave every place we get to in a better state than when we arrived'.

“That is absolutely essential.”

The RXR team planted 100 trees at Motorland Aragon, site of the Extreme E group test.

shares
comments

Related video

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

Previous article

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

5h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

1d
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

3h
5
Formula 1

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster

6h
Latest news
Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management
Extreme E

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management

55m
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime
Extreme E

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

2h
Button competing in Extreme E to improve off-road racing skills
Extreme E

Button competing in Extreme E to improve off-road racing skills

4h
Extreme E alters Saudi Arabia format after dust concerns
Extreme E

Extreme E alters Saudi Arabia format after dust concerns

8h
Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team
Extreme E

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

20h
Latest videos
#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

More from
Matt Kew
NIO indicates commitment to Formula E Gen3 rules
Formula E / Breaking news

NIO indicates commitment to Formula E Gen3 rules

Mercedes awaiting "clarification" before committing to Gen3
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes awaiting "clarification" before committing to Gen3

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime
Formula E / Analysis

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Trending Today

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur

How Suzuki plans to avenge Mir's Qatar podium defeat to Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

How Suzuki plans to avenge Mir's Qatar podium defeat to Ducati

Mercedes awaiting "clarification" before committing to Gen3
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes awaiting "clarification" before committing to Gen3

Latest news

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime
Extreme E Extreme E / Analysis

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

Button competing in Extreme E to improve off-road racing skills
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Button competing in Extreme E to improve off-road racing skills

Extreme E alters Saudi Arabia format after dust concerns
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E alters Saudi Arabia format after dust concerns

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.