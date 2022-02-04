Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Extreme E News

Defending Extreme E champion Taylor splits with Rosberg team

Defending Extreme E champion Molly Taylor has split with the Rosberg X Racing team.

Defending Extreme E champion Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

Taylor and four-time World Rallycross champion teammate Johan Kristoffersson won three of the five events during an inaugural season to beat the X44 team owned by Lewis Hamilton after tying on points.

But Taylor, who won the 2016 Australian national rally series, has now parted company with Nico Rosberg's squad to be replaced by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

Taylor, who moved to Europe from her home in Australia to minimise the impact of travel restrictions, was coy about reasons 'outside of her control' for not returning to a team that she likened to a family.

She posted on Instagram: "I'd like to thank the whole team (who became more like family) for an incredible inaugural season.

"Winning the first-ever Extreme E Championship and holding that trophy aloft was an incredible experience and I am very proud of the result we achieved together.

"There's no secret of the complex realities that exist within motorsport, often outside of a driver's control, and whilst it means an unexpected change of plans for 2022, rest assured, despite a small intermission my time with Extreme E isn't done yet."

In the statement released by Rosberg X Racing that confirmed the addition of Ahlin-Kottulinsky alongside Kristoffersson, there was no reference to title winner Taylor.

Ahlin-Kottulinsky and her 2021 stablemate Kevin Hansen guided an inexperienced JBXE team, comprising mainly of British GT engineers, to third in the championship.

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While owner Button is keen to continue in the series, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion previously told Motorsport.com the need to push for commercial deals to ensure the ongoing participation of JBXE was financially viable.

The Brit had originally hired Scandinavian Touring Car race winner Ahlin-Kottulinsky after impressing in a behind-closed-doors shootout.

On joining Rosberg X Racing, the Swede said: "To have the chance to work with the winning team from season one is truly a great opportunity, and I can't wait to get started.

"I'm really looking forward to working and learning from Nico and Johan, two world champions and drivers that I have huge respect for and admire for their incredible record behind the wheel.

Johan Kristoffersson added: "I am very happy to continue my work with RXR.

"We have had a sensational first season together and I am confident that we can build on this experience and become even better.

"Having Mikaela on my side is an extra motivation. She is a very gifted driver and being compatriots with many common experiences, I am sure we will get along just great."

Rosberg said: "We are happy to have found the perfect driver line-up for our second season in Extreme E.

"This year is going to be even more challenging as we have to defend our title against a growing field of very professional and highly determined teams."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Previous article

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Extreme E

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime
Formula E

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team

More from
Molly Taylor
Molly Taylor to make Dakar Rally debut in 2022
Video Inside
Dakar

Molly Taylor to make Dakar Rally debut in 2022

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
Supercars

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

Rosberg hails "inspiring" Kristoffersson, Taylor after XE win Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Rosberg hails "inspiring" Kristoffersson, Taylor after XE win

More from
Rosberg Xtreme Racing
Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg Island X Prix
Extreme E

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad
Extreme E

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad

Latest news

Defending Extreme E champion Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Extreme E Extreme E

Defending Extreme E champion Taylor splits with Rosberg team

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt XE team signs Al-Attiyah to replace departing Ekstrom

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E Extreme E

Loeb, Gutierrez to remain in XE with Hamilton's X44 team

Woolridge joins Veloce Racing for 2022 Extreme E season
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Woolridge joins Veloce Racing for 2022 Extreme E season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.