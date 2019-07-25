GoFas Gaming secures playoff berth at Indianapolis

With just three races remaining in the regular season, Matthew Heale (GoFasMatt32) picked up his first Xbox One division win of the season to help GoFas Gaming clinch a playoff spot for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League playoffs.

After Hunter Mullins (FasFed32) finished second in the Playstation 4 race to start the night, GoFasMatt32 was able to hold off Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) in a green-white-checkered finish to celebrate the emotional win.

“That was awesome and I didn’t even expect to win the race,” said an excited GoFasMatt32 after securing his first win of the season. “My camera is on standby I didn’t even set it up. I felt like I battled every car in the field.”

GoFasMatt32 acknowledged his team was feeling the pressure before the race as they were right at cutoff to make the playoffs before the night’s races began.

“We were sitting 10th in the points and this (event win) is great for our team,” GoFasMatt32 added. “(We’re) locked into the playoffs and a great day for our team in the points. Now we can make a run for the championship. This is awesome.”

Daniel Buttafuoco (TheBolt18) was third with Josh Shoemaker (SHGSlick14x) and Brian Tedeschi (ShellVPower22) both rebounding from accidents in the race to complete the top five.

In the Playstation 4 division race also featured a green-white-checkered finish that produced an exciting finish to the first race of the night.

SHG_HotRod_14p was able to come back and pick up his second win of the season holding off Hunter Mullins (FasFed32) who finished a strong second after leading the race at different times.

“It’s always a challenge and HotRod stayed focused and did exactly what we asked him to do before the race and came back with a victory,” said Jake Morris, the voice of Stewart-Haas Gaming. “We started off the season with some bad luck and we told the guys that we are fast and now we have some luck on our side and showing how good this team is in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.”

Nick Jobes (NJobes25) was third with Slade Gravitt (sladeg84) and William Arnold (KyleArnold13) rounding out the top five.

Roush Fenway Gaming was able to vault past Team Penske Esports to take the lead in the overall team standings by just two points (422-420) with Leavine Family Gaming third with 413. JTG Throttlers and JR Motorsports are tied with 410 points to complete the top five.

The next race for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7th from Michigan International Speedway. The pre-race show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

