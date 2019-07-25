Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
eSports / Race report

GoFas Gaming secures playoff berth at Indianapolis

shares
comments
GoFas Gaming secures playoff berth at Indianapolis
By:
Jul 25, 2019, 7:09 PM

After entering the night tenth in the standings, GoFas Gaming did exactly what they had to do to secure a spot in the postseason.

Matthew Heale GoFas Gaming
Nick Walker
Nick Walker Roush Fenway Racing
Brandyn Gritton Stewart Haas Gaming
Brandyn Gritton
Hunter Mullins
Nick Jobes
Nick Jobes Hendrick Motorsports GC
Team Results
GoFas Matt Wins Indy 2019
PS4 HotRod Wins Indy 2019

With just three races remaining in the regular season, Matthew Heale (GoFasMatt32) picked up his first Xbox One division win of the season to help GoFas Gaming clinch a playoff spot for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League playoffs. 

After Hunter Mullins (FasFed32) finished second in the Playstation 4 race to start the night, GoFasMatt32 was able to hold off Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) in a green-white-checkered finish to celebrate the emotional win.

“That was awesome and I didn’t even expect to win the race,” said an excited GoFasMatt32 after securing his first win of the season. “My camera is on standby I didn’t even set it up. I felt like I battled every car in the field.”

GoFasMatt32 acknowledged his team was feeling the pressure before the race as they were right at cutoff to make the playoffs before the night’s races began.

“We were sitting 10th in the points and this (event win) is great for our team,” GoFasMatt32 added. “(We’re) locked into the playoffs and a great day for our team in the points. Now we can make a run for the championship. This is awesome.”

Daniel Buttafuoco (TheBolt18) was third with Josh Shoemaker (SHGSlick14x) and Brian Tedeschi (ShellVPower22) both rebounding from accidents in the race to complete the top five.

 

In the Playstation 4 division race also featured a green-white-checkered finish that produced an exciting finish to the first race of the night.

SHG_HotRod_14p was able to come back and pick up his second win of the season holding off Hunter Mullins (FasFed32) who finished a strong second after leading the race at different times.

“It’s always a challenge and HotRod stayed focused and did exactly what we asked him to do before the race and came back with a victory,” said Jake Morris, the voice of Stewart-Haas Gaming. “We started off the season with some bad luck and we told the guys that we are fast and now we have some luck on our side and showing how good this team is in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.”

Nick Jobes (NJobes25) was third with Slade Gravitt (sladeg84) and William Arnold (KyleArnold13) rounding out the top five.

 

Roush Fenway Gaming was able to vault past Team Penske Esports to take the lead in the overall team standings by just two points (422-420) with Leavine Family Gaming third with 413. JTG Throttlers and JR Motorsports are tied with 410 points to complete the top five.

 

The next race for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7th from Michigan International Speedway. The pre-race show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, please visit eNASCARHeat.com. You can also follow eNASCAR Heat Pro League on the following social media platforms:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Next article
RCR eSports drivers eye playoff berth after Chicagoland letdown

Previous article

RCR eSports drivers eye playoff berth after Chicagoland letdown

Next article

Supercars squads name Eseries signings

Supercars squads name Eseries signings
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , eSports
Location Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author Tim Southers

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition 00:33
eSports

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Michigan International Speedway

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019 02:22
eSports

Xbox Race Highlights - Indy 2019

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019 01:56
eSports

PS4 Race Highlights - Indy 2019

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 02:00:00
eSports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries
VASC

Brad Jones Racing names driver for Supercars Eseries

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan
eSpt

Wood Brothers and Stewart-Haas Gaming pick up wins in Michigan

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success
eSpt

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.