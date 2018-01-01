Global
Teams 2017
Аrchive
2016
2015
All teams
Teams 2018
Audi Sport Team WRT
Audi R8 LMS
Drivers:
37. Dries Vanthoor
37. Robin Frijns
37. Stuart Leonard
Country:
Belgium
More info
Black Falcon
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Drivers:
2. Yelmer Buurman
2. Abdulaziz Al Faisal
2. Gabriele Piana
2. Hubert Haupt
Country:
Germany
More info
Black Swan Racing
Country:
United States
More info
BMW Team Schnitzer
BMW M6 GT3
Drivers:
43. Augusto Farfus
43. Marco Wittmann
43. Chaz Mostert
Country:
Germany
More info
BMW Team SRM
Country:
Australia
More info
Car Collection Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS
Drivers:
34. Elmar Grimm
34. Ingo Vogler
34. Gustav Edelhoff
34. Wiggo Dalmo
34. Johannes Kirchhoff
Country:
Germany
More info
Craft Bamboo Racing
Country:
Hong Kong
More info
D'station Racing
Porsche 991 GT3 R
Drivers:
20. Tomonobu Fujii
20. Satoshi Hoshino
Country:
Japan
More info
Fach Auto Tech
Country:
Switzerland
More info
GP Extreme
Renault RS01 GT3
Drivers:
28. Nicky Pastorelli
28. Axcil Jefferies
28. Jean-Pierre Valentini
Country:
United Arab Emirates
More info
Grasser Racing
Lamborghini Huracán GT3
Drivers:
963. Christoph Lenz
963. Mauro Calamia
963. Roberto Pampanini
963. Rik Breukers
964. Mark Ineichen
964. Mirko Bortolotti
964. Rolf Ineichen
964. Christian Engelhart
Country:
Austria
More info
Herberth Motorsport
Porsche 991 GT3 R
Drivers:
911. Dennis Olsen
911. Ralf Bohn
911. Daniel Allemann
911. Alfred Renauer
911. Robert Renauer
Country:
Germany
More info
Hofor-Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Drivers:
1. Chantal Kroll
1. Christiaan Frankenhout
1. Roland Eggimann
1. Michael Kroll
1. Kenneth Heyer
Country:
Germany
More info
Lambda Performance
Ford GT Lambda
Drivers:
8. Daniel Keilwitz
8. Frank Kechele
8. Nico Verdonck
Country:
Germany
More info
Leipert Motorsport
Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo
Drivers:
10. Oliver Webb
Country:
Germany
More info
Bentley Team M-Sport
Bentley Continental GT3
Drivers:
17. Jules Gounon
17. Guy Smith
17. Steven Kane
18. Maxime Soulet
18. Andy Soucek
18. Vincent Abril
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
BWT Mücke Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS
Drivers:
9. Mike David Ortmann
9. Markus Winkelhock
Country:
Germany
More info
Optimum Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS
Drivers:
96. Christopher Haase
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
Phoenix Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT
Drivers:
247. Shaun Thong
247. Darryl O'Young
247. Marchy Lee
247. Adderly Fong
Country:
Germany
More info
RAM Racing
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
Sorg Rennsport
BMW M235i
Drivers:
151. Stephan Epp
Country:
Germany
More info
SPS automotive performance
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Drivers:
24. Alexandre Coigny
24. Richard Feller
24. Antonin Borga
Country:
Germany
More info
Strakka Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Country:
United Kingdom
More info
Team Engstler
Country:
Germany
More info
HTP Motorsport
Country:
Germany
More info
Manthey Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 RSR
Country:
Germany
More info
Tsunami RT
Porsche 991 Cup MR II
Drivers:
37. Andriy Kruglyk
Country:
Ukraine
More info
V8 Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C6-ZR1
Drivers:
18. Duncan Huisman
18. Luc Braams
Country:
Netherlands
More info
