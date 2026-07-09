How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta and Lime Rock: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
While the NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Series take on EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) in Georgia, the Trucks and ARCA are heading to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Ryan Preece, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Corey Lajoie, Rick Ware Racing Ford
Photo by: Krista Jasso / Getty Images
NASCAR is racing at both Atlanta and Lime Rock this weekend, with the top two divisions taking on EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta for another wild drafting race. TNT Sports is broadcasting the Cup race as the third of five events in their summer stretch, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.
Chase Briscoe earned his first win of the 2026 season last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, but Atlanta is a race where almost anyone can reach Victory Lane. Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner there, while Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the summer Atlanta race.
Denny Hamlin extended his newly won championship lead, and is now 44 points ahead of Reddick.
Chicagoland was also Round 2 of the In-Season Challenge, with two true underdogs still in the fight and busted brackets left and right. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Atlanta matchups will be HERE.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at both Atlanta and Lime Rock, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
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What is the NASCAR at Atlanta/Lime Rock weekend schedule?
Friday, July 10
1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A
2:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A
4:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock [68 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, July 11
9:00am EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
10:05am EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
11:00am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race at Lime Rock [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
7:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at Atlanta [163 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK
Sunday, July 12
6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX
7:09pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta [260 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?
- Date: Sunday, July 12
- TV start time: 6:00pm EST
- Green flag: 7:19pm EST
- Laps: 260 laps
- Stages: 60 / 100 / 100
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Who is competing in the 'Quaker State 400 available at Walmart' at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
There are 38 entries with two open entries. The No. 66 with Chad Finchum will be in the field, as well as the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet of B.J. McLeod.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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