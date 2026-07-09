How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta and Lime Rock: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is racing at both Atlanta and Lime Rock this weekend, with the top two divisions taking on EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta for another wild drafting race. TNT Sports is broadcasting the Cup race as the third of five events in their summer stretch, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.

Chase Briscoe earned his first win of the 2026 season last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, but Atlanta is a race where almost anyone can reach Victory Lane. Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner there, while Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the summer Atlanta race.

Denny Hamlin extended his newly won championship lead, and is now 44 points ahead of Reddick.

Chicagoland was also Round 2 of the In-Season Challenge, with two true underdogs still in the fight and busted brackets left and right. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Atlanta matchups will be HERE.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at both Atlanta and Lime Rock, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Atlanta/Lime Rock weekend schedule?

Friday, July 10

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

2:15pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

4:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock [68 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, July 11

9:00am EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:05am EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:00am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck race at Lime Rock [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at Atlanta [163 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 12

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX

7:09pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta [260 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?

Date: Sunday, July 12

Sunday, July 12 TV start time: 6:00pm EST

6:00pm EST Green flag: 7:19pm EST

7:19pm EST Laps: 260 laps

260 laps Stages: 60 / 100 / 100

60 / 100 / 100 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras

HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Who is competing in the 'Quaker State 400 available at Walmart' at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

There are 38 entries with two open entries. The No. 66 with Chad Finchum will be in the field, as well as the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet of B.J. McLeod.

Open entries italicized