Bathurst 6 Hour adds pro driver ranking

The annual production car race, traditionally held at Easter, has thus far existed without a driver ranking system.

But based on competitor feedback the rules will change from next year onwards, with a Pro-Am formula set to come into play.

All drivers entered for the race will fall in either the Pro or Am category, with no entry able to have more than a single pro driver.

Based on those rules the 2021 race winning BMW would have consisted of one pro (Shane van Gisbergen) and two ams (Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis).

The driver categorisation will be determined by event director Ken Collier, who is a member of the FIA's Driver Classification committee, Motorsport Australia officials, and Bathurst 6 Hour event stewards.

"The rationale behind the addition of the driver categorisation rule is to protect what the Bathurst 6 Hour currently is," said Collier.

"The race is designed to be as accessible to as many drivers of all experience levels as possible, and we didn't want to go down a road where factory teams filled with professional drivers begin to dominate the entry list, potentially restricting the chances of others achieving a great result.

"If you look through the last few years of the race there are very few combinations that stand out as potentially having two 'pro' drivers, so it's not something we see as a massive issue moving forward – it's just about ensuring that the race retains its accessibility as it is.

"We are 100 per cent focused on keeping this as a race based around 'am' drivers while still allowing for teams to run the superstar, professional drivers that make it so exciting and add lots to the event."

The technical rules for the 2022 event are mostly unchanged with entries now open.