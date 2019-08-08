New ownership for Bathurst 6 Hour

ARG takes over the ownership stake from Yeehah Events, which has been involved in running the Production Car race since 2011.

Despite Yeehah Events’ exit, its director James O’Brein will continue to work with ARG for the 2020 running of the race.

“ARG is thrilled to secure the Bathurst 6 Hour event,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“James O’Brien and his team have done a tremendous job with this event, and retaining him and his key personnel through the process will provide us with a very experienced team with outstanding knowledge, capability and experience.

“The Mount Panorama circuit is an icon of Australian motorsport. Located in a picturesque regional setting, this event is a long standing one and our plan is that it will remain focused on its core local and regional competitors.

“ARG aims to compliment this track with racing and events that provide great entertainment and profile for the region internationally.”

The Bathurst Regional Council remains unaffected by the deal, retaining its 50% stake in the race.

“The Bathurst 6 Hour has continued to grow in popularity and stature in this time and we congratulate James O’Brien and Yeehah Events in establishing the event firmly on the motor racing calendar,” said Bathurst mayor Graeme Hanger.

“We look forward to working with ARG as our partner and being involved in the continued growth and success of this Easter weekend event."

Separate to the acquisition, ARG is continuing to vie for a fifth annual event at Bathurst. It has been shortlisted as one of the two possible promoters, along with Supercars.

ARG is understood to be looking to run a 500-km international TCR race and has even set sights on bringing the World Touring Car Championship to Australia.

“We look forward to enhancing the current 6 Hour event and, separately, to progressing our bid for the remaining fifth event which is for a clearly differentiated event and geographic reach than the 6 hour,” said Braid.

“There should be no confusion that we can or could deliver what is proposed in our current bid for the fifth event from the 6 Hour event platform.”

The 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour event will be held on the Easter weekend from April 10-12.