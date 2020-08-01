Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
18 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

shares
comments
Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 6:00 PM

Two-time DTM champion Rene Rast has criticised the move Nico Muller made on him on the outside of Eau Rouge in the series' season opener at Spa Francorchamps, saying the two would have collided had he not lifted off the throttle.

Although Rast passed Muller for second at the start of the race, the Abt Audi driver got a better run from the exit of La Source and the two drivers went side-by-side on the following straight.

With the momentum behind him, Muller stuck to the throttle at Eau Rouge, blasting past the Team Rosberg driver on the outside as they went up the hill towards Radillion.

Muller later overtook pole-sitter Robin Frijns at Les Combes to claim the lead and eventually secured a dominant victory with a winning margin of nearly 20 seconds.

However, Rast made his displeasure clear about the way Muller overtook him on the opening lap, suggesting he risked a crash between the two Audis.

“When you are side by side you know it’s gonna be tricky,” Rast said. “We saw lots of accidents in the past. 

“Normally the car on the inside has the edge over the one on the outside. I was on the inside. 

“I was having the inside of the corner and normally the car on the outside should take care. This moment he didn’t. 

“I had to back off to avoid an accident which in the end it almost cost me more positions. So I think I was doing him a favour [by] lifting [off the throttle].”

Muller said he had expected Rast to back out of the battle earlier than he did, but credited his Audi stablemate for giving him enough space to complete the move.

“Today has gone very well from the get go," Muller said after the race. "But especially one thing that didn’t go [well] was the start and that’s what led to side-by-side [at] Eau Rouge entry with Rene.

"I was kind of hoping that he would lift a bit earlier than he did, so it got a bit tighter than I wished for, but luckily everything went well.

"It’s not a corner where you want to touch, it can go very bad quickly. 

“Enough racing room given. I think two professionals at the wheel and the end result we saw. So fair and square racing.”

Rast perplexed by tyre woes

Rast was the first driver to stop for tyres at the end of lap 10 of 29 and had to eventually switch to an unconventional two-stop strategy after suffering from heavy degradation.

At one stage it appeared that the reigning champion would finish outside the points, but he staged a remarkable recovery in the final stint to finish fifth, ahead of the entire BMW fleet.

Rast said he had no explanation as to why he struggled with heavy tyre wear during his opening two stints. 

“At one point the tyre just gave out and we had to pit quite early,” Rast explained. “Second stint I did even more tyre saving, but the tyre was lasting even less. 

“We did 6 or 7 laps and then I had to stop again because the tyre was basically split in half, the rear tyres was just worn out, not any rubber left. 

“We had to stop again. The set [of tyres] felt very good, I was pushing all the way. Didn’t do any tyre saving, the tyre was lasting much better. 

“So that’s a bit of question mark why we have this behaviour of tyres.” 

Additional reporting by Sven Haidinger

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener

Previous article

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers René Rast , Nico Müller
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Banners and Bogeys at New Egypt Speedway
Stock car Stock car / News

Banners and Bogeys at New Egypt Speedway

Latest news

Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
DTM DTM / Breaking news
22m

Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener
DTM DTM / Race report

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Trending

1
Stock car

Banners and Bogeys at New Egypt Speedway

Latest videos

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM
2h

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
DTM

Rast says had to lift off to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener
DTM

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
DTM

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
DTM

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
DTM

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.