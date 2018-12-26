Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Breaking news

Paffett wants one-off DTM return in 2019

shares
comments
Paffett wants one-off DTM return in 2019
By: Marcus Simmons
Dec 26, 2018, 10:41 AM

DTM champion Gary Paffett has said that he wants to contest a one-off round in the series next year as a guest driver.

Paffett claimed his second DTM crown at Hockenheim last month on Mercedes' series swansong, and has switched to Formula E with HWA, which ran the factory Mercedes DTM team.

"I actually mentioned it to Uli Fritz [HWA boss] after Hockenheim that I want to come and do a guest race next year just so I can race with a #1 on my car," Paffett told Motosport.com.

"He did consider it, but maybe not… But I think if I push hard enough something good can happen."

Such an appearance could come with the new Aston Martin project, for which HWA is producing the car and the engine as a partner of the R-Motorsport squad that will run it.

Even if it does not happen, Paffett – who did not defend his first title of 2005 either, instead becoming McLaren Formula 1 test driver – believes that the DTM field is strong enough for it not to require a reigning champion.

"Gerhard Berger [DTM boss] is not very happy because he doesn't have a defending champion racing in the series next year," said Paffett.

"But he's got Rene [Rast] there at least and possibly Paul [di Resta], depending on what he does.

"He's got a list of great drivers still racing in the series, so I'm sure that he will miss a car out there with a #1 on it, but I think the DTM is hopefully going to grow in strength next year.

"For myself, it's unbelievable that I've never actually driven a car with a #1 on it, because I've never stayed in the championship the year after I've won – it doesn't matter whether it's karting or any formula."

The 37-year-old Paffett believes that his age will be no barrier to success in Formula E.

"I'm not the youngest out there but, from my point of view, if a person is hungry and they're performing, and their desire and determination are there, then the age doesn't mean much," he said.

"Although I'm not experienced in Formula E, I have a lot of experience over the years of developing teams, of helping build teams, so to go and use that in Formula E is going to be very beneficial for everyone."

Gary Paffett, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Gary Paffett, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images

Next article
BMW open to sending Class One cars to Super GT

Previous article

BMW open to sending Class One cars to Super GT

Next article

Green gets Audi FE chance in Marrakesh test

Green gets Audi FE chance in Marrakesh test
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Gary Paffett
Author Marcus Simmons

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

Sep 24, 2018
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

Sep 24, 2018

News in depth
DTM shelves night race format for Misano
DTM

DTM shelves night race format for Misano

Aston Martin DTM project on
DTM

Aston Martin DTM project on "equal footing" with rivals

New DTM cars will be
DTM

New DTM cars will be "two/three seconds quicker"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.