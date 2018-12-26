Paffett wants one-off DTM return in 2019

Paffett claimed his second DTM crown at Hockenheim last month on Mercedes' series swansong, and has switched to Formula E with HWA, which ran the factory Mercedes DTM team.

"I actually mentioned it to Uli Fritz [HWA boss] after Hockenheim that I want to come and do a guest race next year just so I can race with a #1 on my car," Paffett told Motosport.com.

"He did consider it, but maybe not… But I think if I push hard enough something good can happen."

Such an appearance could come with the new Aston Martin project, for which HWA is producing the car and the engine as a partner of the R-Motorsport squad that will run it.

Even if it does not happen, Paffett – who did not defend his first title of 2005 either, instead becoming McLaren Formula 1 test driver – believes that the DTM field is strong enough for it not to require a reigning champion.

"Gerhard Berger [DTM boss] is not very happy because he doesn't have a defending champion racing in the series next year," said Paffett.

"But he's got Rene [Rast] there at least and possibly Paul [di Resta], depending on what he does.

"He's got a list of great drivers still racing in the series, so I'm sure that he will miss a car out there with a #1 on it, but I think the DTM is hopefully going to grow in strength next year.

"For myself, it's unbelievable that I've never actually driven a car with a #1 on it, because I've never stayed in the championship the year after I've won – it doesn't matter whether it's karting or any formula."

The 37-year-old Paffett believes that his age will be no barrier to success in Formula E.

"I'm not the youngest out there but, from my point of view, if a person is hungry and they're performing, and their desire and determination are there, then the age doesn't mean much," he said.

"Although I'm not experienced in Formula E, I have a lot of experience over the years of developing teams, of helping build teams, so to go and use that in Formula E is going to be very beneficial for everyone."