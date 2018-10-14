Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Hockenheim II / Breaking news

Hockenheim DTM: Paffett crowned champion as Rast wins finale

shares
comments
Hockenheim DTM: Paffett crowned champion as Rast wins finale
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
1h ago

Gary Paffett became the 2018 DTM champion by finishing third in the Hockenheim finale as Rene Rast won again.

In what was his employer Mercedes' farewell race in the category, Paffett secured his second title in DTM, 13 years after his first one in 2005, becoming the first champion from the Silver Arrows' stable since Pascal Wehrlein in 2015.

Rast had moved into the lead at the start and his victory never looked at risk as the Audi driver took a record sixth consecutive win in DTM.

However, all Paffett needed was a top-four finish and the Briton brought the car home in a comfortable third.

He spent the initial stages of the race behind Rast and pole-sitter Marco Wittmann and while he undercut the latter with an earlier stop, he did not fight for the position when the German fought back on fresher tyres.

However, Wittmann couldn't challenge the victorious Rast but still secured fourth in the standings with second place.

Paffett had a safe lead over fourth-placed Bruno Spengler when all the pitstops panned out and, while Audi had Nico Muller and Robin Frijns with superior pace in the late stages, both were too far to be a danger for Paffett.

Both Muller and Frijns got past Spengler for fourth and fifth respectively with only a handful of minutes remaining.

The rest of the pointscoring positions were taken by BMWs in the order of Spengler, Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng, Joel Eriksson and Timo Glock, who had a warning during the race for forcing Frijns off track.

From 11th on the grid, Paul di Resta couldn't fight through to give himself a chance at the title, as an early-stop strategy eventually consigned him to 14th.

He even fell behind Rast in the standings, who ended up only four points shy of the title, despite being 93 adrift before his winning streak began.

Race results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'03.981  
2 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'07.767 3.786
3 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'19.819 15.838
4 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'21.222 17.241
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'22.923 18.942
6 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'24.985 21.004
7 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'25.441 21.460
8 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'28.439 24.458
9 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'32.664 28.683
10 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 36 58'33.984 30.003
11 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'37.387 33.406
12 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'37.568 33.587
13 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'38.966 34.985
14 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'42.185 38.204
15 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'42.850 38.869
16 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'43.592 39.611
17 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 36 58'44.113 40.132
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 36 58'48.619 44.638
Next DTM article
Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole

Previous article

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Hockenheim II
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Gary Paffett
Teams HWA AG
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso: Every F1 race a "celebration" since I decided to stop
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Every F1 race a "celebration" since I decided to stop

5h ago
Hamilton proposes Article
Formula 1

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

Vips Article
F3 Europe

Vips "told" to expect Aron crash ahead of F3 race

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

Sep 24, 2018
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

Sep 24, 2018

News in depth
Hockenheim DTM: Paffett crowned champion as Rast wins finale
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Paffett crowned champion as Rast wins finale

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole

Di Resta's race
DTM

Di Resta's race "destroyed" by Frijns "brain fade"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.