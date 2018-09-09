Nurburgring DTM: Rast completes pole position sweep
Audi's Rene Rast made it two DTM poles from two qualifying sessions in yet another last-minute best lap at the Nurburgring.
Philipp Eng had topped the times after the first run in his BMW and looked relatively secure until the final minute.
After Eng posted a best purple sector at the beginning of the lap, he gave up time in the following two sectors that stopped him improving on a 1m22.159s.
As he crossed the line, race one winner Rast went purple in sector one and pieced together a lap of 1m22.140s to hit the top of the times.
Mercedes driver and points leader Gary Paffett was the only driver in reach of Rast but fell short by just 0.006s to take second on the grid.
That meant Eng fell to third place as BMW stablemate Timo Glock posted his best lap after the chequered flag to go fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lucas Auer and Pascal Wehrlein.
Mike Rockenfeller put his Audi seventh on the grid despite running wide during his second attempt.
Bruno Spengler, who took a podium on Saturday, qualified eighth ahead of fellow BMW drivers Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson.
Title contender Paul di Resta was 11th after his contentious clash with Eng on Saturday.
Qualifying results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|33
|René Rast
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.140
|2
|2
|Gary Paffett
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.146
|0.006
|3
|25
|Philipp Eng
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.159
|0.019
|4
|16
|Timo Glock
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.203
|0.063
|5
|22
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.331
|0.191
|6
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.331
|0.191
|7
|99
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.468
|0.328
|8
|7
|Bruno Spengler
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.502
|0.362
|9
|11
|Marco Wittmann
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.505
|0.365
|10
|47
|Joel Eriksson
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.540
|0.400
|11
|3
|Paul di Resta
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.566
|0.426
|12
|51
|Nico Müller
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.568
|0.428
|13
|15
|Augusto Farfus
|BMW M4 DTM
|1'22.586
|0.446
|14
|23
|Daniel Juncadella
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.624
|0.484
|15
|53
|Jamie Green
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.711
|0.571
|16
|28
|Loic Duval
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.887
|0.747
|17
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Audi RS5 DTM
|1'22.921
|0.781
|18
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|1'22.925
|0.785
