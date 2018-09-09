Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Nurburgring / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Rast completes pole position sweep

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Rast completes pole position sweep
By: Tom Errington
Sep 9, 2018, 9:49 AM

Audi's Rene Rast made it two DTM poles from two qualifying sessions in yet another last-minute best lap at the Nurburgring.

Philipp Eng had topped the times after the first run in his BMW and looked relatively secure until the final minute. 

After Eng posted a best purple sector at the beginning of the lap, he gave up time in the following two sectors that stopped him improving on a 1m22.159s. 

As he crossed the line, race one winner Rast went purple in sector one and pieced together a lap of 1m22.140s to hit the top of the times. 

Mercedes driver and points leader Gary Paffett was the only driver in reach of Rast but fell short by just 0.006s to take second on the grid. 

That meant Eng fell to third place as BMW stablemate Timo Glock posted his best lap after the chequered flag to go fourth ahead of the Mercedes cars of Lucas Auer and Pascal Wehrlein. 

Mike Rockenfeller put his Audi seventh on the grid despite running wide during his second attempt.

Bruno Spengler, who took a podium on Saturday, qualified eighth ahead of fellow BMW drivers Marco Wittmann and Joel Eriksson.

Title contender Paul di Resta was 11th after his contentious clash with Eng on Saturday.

Qualifying results:

Pos. # Driver Car Time Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.140  
2 2 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.146 0.006
3 25 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.159 0.019
4 16 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.203 0.063
5 22 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.331 0.191
6 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.331 0.191
7 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.468 0.328
8 7 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.502 0.362
9 11 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.505 0.365
10 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.540 0.400
11 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.566 0.426
12 51 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.568 0.428
13 15 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 1'22.586 0.446
14 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.624 0.484
15 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.711 0.571
16 28 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.887 0.747
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 1'22.921 0.781
18 48 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'22.925 0.785
Next DTM article
Di Resta slams Eng after losing DTM points lead

Previous article

Di Resta slams Eng after losing DTM points lead

Next article

Nurburgring DTM: Rast doubles up, drama for Paffett

Nurburgring DTM: Rast doubles up, drama for Paffett
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Drivers René Rast
Author Tom Errington
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

News in depth
DTM
DTM

DTM "completely open" to evaluating Donington switch

Mercedes wary of
DTM

Mercedes wary of "negative spiral" ahead of DTM decider

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential
DTM

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.