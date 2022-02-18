Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
DTM News

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022

Nico Muller will stay at Team Rosberg for the 2022 DTM season as part of an unchanged line-up for the two-car Audi squad.

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Two-time series runner-up Muller will spearhead Rosberg's line-up for the second season of the DTM's GT3 era, partnered once again by American youngster Dev Gore.

The Swiss driver will combine the eight-round DTM campaign with his LMP2 commitments in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Vector Sport team, as he gets set to be part of Audi's LMDh programme in 2023.

“In 2021, Team Rosberg and I opened a new chapter and it is not over yet," said Muller, who finished 10th in the points last year with a best finish of second in the Monza opener. "We had set higher goals and will continue to work on achieving them in our second season together.

"I am confident that we were able to draw the right conclusions from 2021 and will be much stronger this season. Everyone is super hyped and motivated, which you could already feel over the winter. We were able to prepare more precisely since we already have a season with the GT3 car behind us now.

"DTM is such a competitive series with strong drivers, in which we regularly want to fight for podiums, victories and also want to have a say in the fight for the title.”

 

Muller and Gore join previously-confirmed Abt Sportsline trio Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller as well as Attempto Racing signing Marius Zug on Audi's roster of DTM drivers for 2022.

Rosberg team boss Kimmo Liimatainen stressed the importance of maintaining continuity in the team's two car line-up.

"Our goal is to fight for the title," said Liimatainen. "We know that it won't be easy, especially in the top-class DTM field, but we'll give it our all. We want to prove that we can do better than last year.

"Nico is shining with his experience and his professionalism, and is just remarkably fast. Dev, during his first DTM season last year, was willing to learn and was able to improve. We are optimistic that he can continue this way.”

shares
comments
BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
Previous article

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yamaha ends factory Dakar Rally motorcycle programme
Dakar

Yamaha ends factory Dakar Rally motorcycle programme

SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022
Super GT

SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Audi Sport Team Rosberg More from
Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring Nurburgring
DTM

Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Prime
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Latest news

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
DTM DTM

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
DTM DTM

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
DTM DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault

BMW outfit Rowe Racing announces DTM exit
DTM DTM

BMW outfit Rowe Racing announces DTM exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.