Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
DTM News

Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

Factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor is being tipped to join the DTM this year as part of SSR Performance’s two-car entry into the category.

Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
By:
Listen to this article

According to Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Vanthoor will team up with Dennis Olsen for what would be SSR’s first full season in the DTM following a successful wildcard appearance at the Nurburgring last year.

The deal will make Vanthoor arguably the highest profile GT racer on the 2022 DTM grid, with the Belgian boasting a CV that includes overall victories at major GT3 enduros including Spa 24 Hours and Nurburgring 24 Hours, and class titles in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours.

It would mean Vanthoor will finally make his DTM debut 11 years after he first tested an Audi A4 at Hockenheim, a reward for his strong run of results in the 2011 Formula 3 Euro Series.

Although the test opportunity didn’t result in a race drive as Audi had already locked in its drivers for the next season, Vanthoor went on to establish himself as a successful GT3 racer with the Ingolstadt-based brand in the coming years.

This included titles in the FIA GT Championship and the Blancpain GT Series, as well as race wins at Spa and Nurburgring - all with the WRT team.

He switched to sister Volkswagen Group brand Porsche in 2017, scoring a GTE Pro win at Le Mans two years later with Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. On the other side of the Atlantic, he clinched the equivalent GTLM title in IMSA in 2019 before repeating that feat in the GTD division with Pfaff Motorsport last year.

He was also part of Rowe Racing's winning crew at Spa in 2020, scoring his second victory in the Belgian enduro.

SSR Performance Porsche GT3 R

SSR Performance Porsche GT3 R

Photo by: Siegerdesigns

More recently, Vanthoor earned plaudits for a thrilling duel with fellow Porsche driver Mathieu Jaminet in the Rolex 24 at Daytona that went down to the wire, resulting in Vanthoor narrowly missing out on a GTD Pro win.

Olsen, who was also part of the KCMG crew alongside Patrick Pilet and Imperatori that eventually finished third in the IMSA opener, will again team up with Vanthoor as they both make their DTM debuts.

Although not officially a factory driver, Olsen has long been associated with Porsche since his Carrera Cup Germany triumph in 2017 - and was the sole winner of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge title. The same year he represented Porsche at Le Mans as part of the Stuttgart-based marque’s four car assault in the WEC blue riband event.

Alongside Vanthoor and Olsen, Porsche’s roster of DTM drivers will be completed by Team 75 signing Thomas Preining, who was announced by Timo Bernhard’s team for its one-car effort in December.

shares
comments

Related video

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
Previous article

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
Load comments
More from
Sven Haidinger
Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM
DTM

Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

Laurens Vanthoor More from
Laurens Vanthoor
Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet Daytona 24
IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor and Bamber join WeatherTech in GTE Pro at Le Mans

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence

Latest news

Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
DTM DTM

Porsche GT3 star Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022
DTM DTM

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns
DTM DTM

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault
DTM DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to lead Grasser's DTM assault

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.