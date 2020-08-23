Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 2 in
09 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
07 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring II / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
By:

Robin Frijns claimed his fourth pole position of the DTM season at the Lausitzring on Sunday, outqualifying Abt Audi teammate Nico Muller by just 0.018s.

It was Race 1 winner Rene Rast who led qualifying after the first runs, his time of 1m36.507s putting him 0.042s clear of second-placed Frijns.

Muller sat third after the first flurry of laps, while Lucas Auer was the best of the BMW drivers in sixth, over six tenths off the ultimate pace.

When the second set of runs began, Abt teammates Muller and Frijns appeared to be on a charge, splitting purple sector times between them.

Muller was the first to cross the line, setting the quickest third sector of anyone to claim provisional pole.

Frijns set purple times in sectors 1 and 2 and, although he couldn’t quite match Muller in the final part of the lap, his time of 1m36.344s was good enough to claim his fourth pole position in six qualifying sessions so far.

Team Rosberg Audi driver Rast failed to improve his time on the second run and settled for third behind Muller, while Sheldon van der Linde posted an impressive laptime of 1m36.515s to put the best of the BMWs on the second row of the grid.

Audi’s Jamie Green qualified just 0.005s adrift of van der Linde in fifth, while two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann was sixth in the second of the BMWs.

Saturday star Timo Glock (BMW) was 0.585s off the pace in seventh, and will share the fourth row of the grid with Audi’s Loic Duval.

Auer was unable to go any quicker than the 1m37.139s lap he managed in the first run and slipped to ninth in the final order, while Harrison Newey put in an inspired performance to qualify his WRT Audi in 10th.

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica (ART BMW) delivered his best qualifying result so far with 11th, beating the factory BMWs of Philipp Eng and Jonathan Aberdein as well as the works Audi driven by Mike Rockenfeller. 

Lausitzting DTM: Qualifying 2 results: 

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.344  
2 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.362 0.018
3 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.468 0.124
4 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.615 0.271
5 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.620 0.276
6 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.839 0.495
7 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'36.930 0.586
8 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.061 0.717
9 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.139 0.795
10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.221 0.877
11 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.272 0.928
12 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.287 0.943
13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.289 0.945
14 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.364 1.020
15 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.381 1.037
16 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'37.545 1.201
View full results
Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring II
Drivers Robin Frijns
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

Racing Point: Car copying clampdown doesn't impact team model
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Car copying clampdown doesn't impact team model

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Styria Moto3: Rossi protege Vietti scores first win
Moto3 Moto3 / Race report

Styria Moto3: Rossi protege Vietti scores first win

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

2
Formula 1

Racing Point: Car copying clampdown doesn't impact team model

2h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

5
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest news

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Rast passes Frijns, Muller for victory

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Muller pips Rast to pole in wet qualifying

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season
DTM

DTM to present GT Plus formula for 2021 season

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects
DTM

Wittmann, Auer downplay BMW Formula E prospects

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.