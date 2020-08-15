Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole

Muller, who won both Spa races after being awarded victory in Race 2 following Rene Rast's penalty, led the way after the first runs with a best time of 1m15.592s.

This was comfortably the quickest time of the weekend so far, four tenths up on the lap he set to top second practice on Friday.

However, the Abt Audi driver was unable to improve on his second run, allowing his teammate Frijns to beat him to pole position with a time of 1m15.486s.

With that lap, Frijns secured his second pole position in three qualifying sessions and maintained his unbeaten front row record in 2020.

Loic Duval finished two tenths off the pace to make it a 1-2-3 on the grid for Audi, with Sheldon van der Linde finishing just 0.003s adrift in the best of the BMWs.

Timo Glock and two-time champion Marco Wittmann qualified fifth and sixth, further showing BMW’s improved pace after an Audi washout at Spa.

Fresh off his impressive Formula E run with Audi in Berlin, Rast could only manage the seventh-fastest time in qualifying, 0.353s down on his last year’s title rival Muller.

Completing the top 10 were the Audis of Jamie Green and Mike Rockenfeller and the BMW of Jonathan Aberdein.

Aberdein’s BMW stablemates Philipp Eng and Lucas Auer endured a disappointing qualifying to finish 11th and 14th respectively, sandwiching WRT Audi drivers Ferdinand Habsburg and Fabio Scherer.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica finished 1.364s off the pace in 16th in a customer BMW operated by ART.

Lausitzring DTM: First qualifying results: