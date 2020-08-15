Top events
DTM / Lausitzring / Qualifying report

Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole

shares
comments
Lausitzring DTM: Frijns edges Muller for Race 1 pole
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 9:23 AM

Robin Frijns claimed pole position for the first of the two DTM races at Lausitzring, beating Audi stablemate Nico Muller in qualifying.

Muller, who won both Spa races after being awarded victory in Race 2 following Rene Rast's penalty, led the way after the first runs with a best time of 1m15.592s.

This was comfortably the quickest time of the weekend so far, four tenths up on the lap he set to top second practice on Friday.

However, the Abt Audi driver was unable to improve on his second run, allowing his teammate Frijns to beat him to pole position with a time of 1m15.486s.

With that lap, Frijns secured his second pole position in three qualifying sessions and maintained his unbeaten front row record in 2020.

Loic Duval finished two tenths off the pace to make it a 1-2-3 on the grid for Audi, with Sheldon van der Linde finishing just 0.003s adrift in the best of the BMWs.

Timo Glock and two-time champion Marco Wittmann qualified fifth and sixth, further showing BMW’s improved pace after an Audi washout at Spa.

Fresh off his impressive Formula E run with Audi in Berlin, Rast could only manage the seventh-fastest time in qualifying, 0.353s down on his last year’s title rival Muller.

Completing the top 10 were the Audis of Jamie Green and Mike Rockenfeller and the BMW of Jonathan Aberdein. 

Aberdein’s BMW stablemates Philipp Eng and Lucas Auer endured a disappointing qualifying to finish 11th and 14th respectively, sandwiching WRT Audi drivers Ferdinand Habsburg and Fabio Scherer.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica finished 1.364s off the pace in 16th in a customer BMW operated by ART.

Lausitzring DTM: First qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.486  
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.592 0.106
3 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.682 0.196
4 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.685 0.199
5 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.826 0.340
6 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.835 0.349
7 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.839 0.353
8 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.943 0.457
9 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'15.985 0.499
10 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.063 0.577
11 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.078 0.592
12 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.099 0.613
13 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.142 0.656
14 22 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.443 0.957
15 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.458 0.972
16 8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1'16.850 1.364
View full results
Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use

Previous article

Rast stripped of Spa DTM win for illegal push-to-pass use
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Drivers Robin Frijns
Author Rachit Thukral

