Previous
DTM / Lausitzring / Breaking news

Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole

shares
comments
Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 9:08 AM

Jamie Green took his first pole position of the 2019 DTM season at the Lausitzring ahead of the series' 500th race.

Green went top of the times during the first runs and set the ultimate benchmark of 1m35.397s, with title contenders Nico Muller and Rene Rast unable to improve their efforts in the final minutes of the session.

That meant WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein was able to set three personal best sectors to launch himself from a provisional ninth place on the grid up to second and a place on the front row.

As a result, Saturday race winner Muller will line up third on the grid and scored a point that lowers his gap to championship leader Rast to just 13 points ahead of Sunday's race.

But Rast, who retired from yesterday's race due to a suspected sensor problem, will start alongside Muller on the second row of the grid after qualifying fourth.

Robin Frijns ensured it was an all-Audi top five ahead of the best-placed BMW M4 DTM of outside title contender Marco Wittmann.

Loic Duval was one of a few drivers to improve his time significantly in the second runs and moved to seventh ahead of the second WRT Audi of Pietro Fittipaldi.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock was the second-highest placed BMW in ninth ahead of Mike Rockenfeller, who secured a podium in Saturday's Lausitzring race.

The remaining four BMWs locked out 11th through 14th with Sheldon van der Linde leading Joel Eriksson, Philipp Eng and Bruno Spengler.

Paul di Resta was the quickest R-Motorsport driver and placed his Aston Martin Vantage DTM 15th on the grid ahead of Jake Dennis, Ferdinand Habsburg and Daniel Juncadella.

Qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.397  
2 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 9 1'35.498 0.101
3 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 7 1'35.548 0.151
4 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 9 1'35.609 0.212
5 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.628 0.231
6 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.647 0.250
7 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.677 0.280
8 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.747 0.350
9 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 9 1'35.843 0.446
10 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.891 0.494
11 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 8 1'35.907 0.510
12 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 9 1'36.035 0.638
13 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 7 1'36.314 0.917
14 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 8 1'36.327 0.930
15 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 9 1'36.555 1.158
16 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 9 1'36.667 1.270
17 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 9 1'37.112 1.715
18 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 10 1'37.130 1.733
View full results
Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race

Previous article

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race
About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Sub-event Qualifying 2
Drivers Jamie Green , Nico Müller , Jonathan Aberdein
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Race 2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
21 Seconds

