Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Q2 in
00 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Race in
12 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 4 in
10 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring / Race report

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race

shares
comments
Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 12:49 PM

The 2019 DTM title race took an unexpected twist as Audi's Nico Muller won the Lausitzring opener following an early retirement for championship leader Rene Rast.

Rast held a 39-point buffer heading into the race, boosted by three points for his earlier pole position compared to Muller's haul of one, but his advantage now stands at just 14 points. 

While Rast held the lead at the start, front-row starter Jamie Green made a slow getaway that allowed Muller to jump him for second heading into the Turn 1 right-hander.

Muller remained within a second of Rast through the first seven laps but swept into the lead when Rast's RS5 DTM slowed through the Turns 2-5 complex, forcing him to pull off onto unused banking.

Onboard footage showed Rast slowing moments after hitting third gear following the Turn 1 left-hander, with his steering wheel also vibrating heavily as he went through the subsequent corners.

While Rast continued after falling 30 seconds off the lead, he retired soon after and Audi says the problem has yet to be identified.

It meant Muller's attention soon switched to keeping outside title contender Marco Wittmann behind.

Wittmann attempted an undercut by pitting at the end of the 13th tour of 34, with Muller responding by stopping a lap later.

But Wittmann's bid to overhaul Muller was hindered by Audi's Robin Frijns, who had cleared Green to run third early on, and the Formula E driver had become the first frontrunner to make a pitstop, doing so on lap 12.

That meant Frijns's Hankook tyres were already up to temperature, allowing him to dart to the inside of Wittmann - running on cold tyres - at the Turn 6 left-hander for an eventual second place.

Wittmann kept in touch with Frijns through the second phase of the race but was passed by Mike Rockenfeller late on, with the Phoenix Audi driver securing the final podium place.

BMW's Philipp Eng followed Wittmann across the line to finish fifth after making up two places from eighth on the grid early on.

He then had to fight back from losing out to WRT Audi's Pietro Fittipaldi in the pitlane during the mandatory stop phase, and he also picked off eventual sixth-placed finisher Loic Duval.

Joel Eriksson placed his BMW in eighth behind Fittipaldi and Bruno Spengler was ninth.

Green fell from second to 10th place at the flag after he was penalised for an unsafe pit release in which he almost collided with Timo Glock, as the BMW driver entered his pit stall and Green exited his.

Green then ran alongside Rockenfeller on the run to exit the pits but he conceded the place.

Shortly after Green was hit with a drive-through penalty that dropped him down to 15th before his late fightback.

Green's rise meant Jake Dennis narrowly missed out on scoring a point for R-Motorsport, although it would not have counted towards its manufacturers' points total after the Aston Martin team broke four engine seals after qualifying.

Previously, Dennis and teammates Paul di Resta and Ferdinand Habsburg had made minor contact on the opening lap when the three Astons ran side-by-side on the second lap.

BMW's Sheldon van der Linde lost out on a potential top 10 finish when he was forced into the pits late on to change the left door of his car.

His stablemate Glock retired from the race shortly after making his mandatory pitstop and the reason for his retirement is currently unclear.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time
1 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 -
2 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 2.4
3 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 3.2
4 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 34 5.8
5 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 34 13.4
6 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 14.7
7 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 16,8
8 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 34 17.5
9 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 34 21.4
10 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 24.3
11 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 34 34.0
12 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 34 34.5
13 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 34 43.3
14 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 34 45.0
15 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 34 51.9
16 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 34 1.01.6
  16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 17 17 laps
  33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 8 26 laps
View full results
Next article
Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole

Previous article

Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Nico Müller
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Qualifying 2 Starts in
19 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
31 Seconds

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race

Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.