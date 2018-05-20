Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Lausitzring Race report

Lausitz DTM: Paffett leads Wittmann in Race 2

0 shares
Lausitz DTM: Paffett leads Wittmann in Race 2
Get alerts
By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
20/05/2018 12:58

Gary Paffett took his second victory of the 2018 DTM season by triumphing in Race 2 at Lausitzring, closely followed by BMW ace Marco Wittmann.

Starting from third on the grid, Paffett passed teammate Pascal Wehrlein, making the most of a botched move by the German on pole-sitter Phillip Eng.

By Lap 4 of 33, Paffett was into the lead as rookie Eng's race pace didn’t match his brilliant morning qualifying time and he soon fell behind Wehrlein and Wittmann as well.

Paffett's early-pitting strategy looked to be the right choice after all the stops panned out, with Wittmann passing Wehrlein.

With three minutes remaining, Wittmann closed the gap down to 1.5s but Paffett responded to the charge and the Briton took the chequered flag first to score his second win of the season.

Wittmann achieved his best result of the season so far with second, driving away from Wehrlein with relative ease after the stops.

Paul di Resta completed an impressive recovery drive from 15th on the grid to finish fourth as he made the most of an early-stopping strategy.

After a later pitstop than most, Glock fought his way through the top 10, passing the likes of Eng, Jamie Green, Mike Rockenfeller and Joel Eriksson to finish fifth and keep his points lead over Paffett.

Green, 16th on the grid, pitted on the first lap and made his tyres last for the entire race to salvage sixth thanks to a last-lap move on Eng.

Eng had to settle for seventh with Mike Rockenfeller and Robin Frijns making it three Audis in the top 10 in eighth and 10th respectively, sandwiching Joel Eriksson.

Eriksson was under massive pressure from Edoardo Mortara during the race, the Italian twice having to hand back spots to the BMW rookie for pushing him off the track at Turn 1.

Mortara eventually finished 11th.

Race 2 results

ClaDriverCarGap
1 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM  
2 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 1.427
3 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8.602
4 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 17.891
5 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 19.061
6 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 23.243
7 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 24.292
8 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 24.631
9 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 27.050
10 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 30.992
11 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 32.458
12 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 32.803
13 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 33.304
14 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 38.266
15 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 38.526
16 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 40.550
17 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 41.673
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Track EuroSpeedway Lausitz
Drivers Gary Paffett
Teams Mercedes
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the DTM main page