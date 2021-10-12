Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
DTM / Norisring News

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

By:

Newly-crowned DTM champion Maximilian Gotz says he was anticipating a collision between title rivals Liam Lawson and Kelvin van der Linde in the DTM finale at the Norisring.

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

Lawson and van der Linde locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s final race of the season, with Gotz qualifying some way behind the leading duo in fifth place.

But Gotz received a major boost to his title hopes when van der Linde bumped into Lawson’s car under braking for Turn 2 - in a repeat of their Saturday collision - leaving the points leader at the bottom of the pack.

Van der Linde, too, would finish outside of the points after picking up a puncture on his Audi, coincidentally after a collision with Gotz right after making his pitstop.

While Mercedes' team orders made the difference between Gotz winning the championship and finishing second, it was actually the clash between Lawson and van der Linde that put him in contention for the title in first place.

Speaking after his championship triumph, Gotz said he knew from his past DTM experience in 2015-16 that his title two rivals would come to blows at the hairpin, which had been the scene of several major crashes in recent years.

"It’s hard to believe now we are champions, but before the race I said 'okay, let's take it easy, you're third in the championship anyway and others will sort it’ and exactly this happened," Gotz told reporters after the race.

“The war started in Turn 1, like Saturday, and I hoped for a bit to be honest. This is the kind [of thing you know from] experience you have as a driver that when there are two contenders on the front row and there's only one option for one guy to get in front and the opportunity to get more points than the others, usually there's a crash and exactly this happened.

“If you’re a bit aggressive on brakes and you go wide, a big mess happens, and exactly this we saw. 

"Daniel Juncadella, Lucas Auer and myself, we know exactly what happens in Turn 1 at Norisring and we were talking about it before the race already that we should take care about ourselves, not touching each other, give each other some room, and everything else resolved automatically. 

“In the end it was of course a help also from the race I got, maybe karma came back to me because Kelvin was really defending too hard from me and he got a puncture. But it's part of the game.“

Champion podium: Champion Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team

Champion podium: Champion Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Although Gotz didn't lead the championship until Sunday at the Norisring, he was one of the most consistent drivers in the field, finishing on the podium in eight out of the 16 races and enduring just a single non-points result all year.

Gotz admitted that qualifying remained a weakness for him all season, as he ended the year without a single pole position, but says it was his ability to score points on a regular basis that allowed him to steal the title from Lawson’s grasp.

“I think experience with GT3 cars and also knowing all the tracks, especially here at Norisring [were key to the title],” said the 35-year-old. “Kelvin was not driving here in old times in DTM and also Liam. 

“We saw good races throughout the year, great battling between us. I think our strengths were being just consistent and not making mistakes, just collecting points.

“I've now been eight times on the podiums. Yeah, not so much on pole position, but this was our weakness this year not getting much points for qualifying and being a bit in trouble especially in the second half of the season. 

“But the race performance itself was pretty good and we were consistent. I had just one retirement in the first race at the Lausitzring. Without this it would also look completely different in the end. 

“We also suffered a bit in qualifying, we have to work on this. But in the end, I think we got the most points over the year.

“We did a great team work and effort and believed in each other and in the end we were at the end of the race P1 and finally champion.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Previous article

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

17 h
2
Formula 1

The experimental Mercedes front wing that hints at final update push

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

3 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

16 h
5
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

7 h
Latest news
Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale
DTM

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

21m
Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

21 h
Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider
DTM

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider

Oct 11, 2021
Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

Oct 11, 2021
Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Oct 10, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Lawson hits out at 01:05
DTM
23 h

DTM: Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing title

Round 8: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 04:52
DTM
Oct 10, 2021

Round 8: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 00:42
DTM
Oct 10, 2021

DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders

DTM Electric 02:09
DTM
Oct 10, 2021

DTM Electric

Round 8: Norisring - Race 1 Highlights 03:53
DTM
Oct 9, 2021

Round 8: Norisring - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Rast, Muller join Audi's LMDh programme for 2023

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace" Norisring
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Maximilian Götz More from
Maximilian Götz
Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider Norisring
DTM

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead Norisring
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde Lausitzring
Video Inside
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde

Haupt Racing Team More from
Haupt Racing Team
Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend Monza
Video Inside
DTM

Mercedes driver Abril disqualified from Monza DTM weekend

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52 Nurburgring
DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated Monza
DTM

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

Trending Today

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

The experimental Mercedes front wing that hints at final update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The experimental Mercedes front wing that hints at final update push

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off

Alonso sorry for Schumacher F1 clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher F1 clash early in Turkish GP

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale
DTM DTM

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss labels Norisring DTM finale a "disgrace"

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider
DTM DTM

Mercedes defends team orders call in DTM title decider

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Lawson hits out at "idiot" van der Linde after losing DTM title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.