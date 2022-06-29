Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more Next / Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”
DTM / Norisring News

DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann believes that the series should consider “a change in the rules” to deter unsafe releases and improve the safety of mechanics in the pits. 

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety
Listen to this article

The DTM changed its sporting regulations this year to allow drivers to serve their mandatory pitstops under safety car conditions for the first time since 2013.  

Walkenhorst BMW driver Wittmann, the 2014 and 2016 title winner, finished third in a chaotic race at Imola last time out in which pitstops during the safety car featured for the first time this year. 

The regulations state that drivers cannot double stack behind their teammates under safety car conditions, but there were still some fraught moments – chiefly the collision between Mirko Bortolotti and Lucas Auer when the Italian was released from his pit stall, resulting in Bortolotti being ordered to let his Mercedes rival past before the restart. 

Speaking ahead of the Norisring round, Wittmann said pitlane safety was something “we need to look at”. 

“Already in Imola it was quite a bit of a mess during safety car and in my opinion here and there, there were also unsafe releases which should not be like this,” he said in response to a question from Moorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com. 

“We need to look deep into this and need to find a way if we can improve it or need to make a change in the rules, this is something we need to see.” 

Wittmann said he supported the return of pitstops under safety car “because in the past this was always a bit of a tool to play with strategies”.  

“Now as you can also stop under safety car, I think it opens a bit of a strategy tool,” he said.  

“On the other hand, I think we need to make sure to keep it safe still, especially for the mechanics.  

“It’s not about us in the car, because even if we would have a crash in the car we are still pretty much safe.” 

Marius Zug, Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3, pitstop

Marius Zug, Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3, pitstop

Photo by: DTM

Dev Gore managed to pit a lap earlier than the field under the safety car at Imola, having already pitted to change a puncture that dropped him to the rear of the field, which allowed the Team Rosberg Audi driver to cycle towards the front and finish a career-best second.

 But the American agreed with Wittmann that it was important safety issues were addressed and suggested that “stricter” penalties should be issued for unsafe releases. 

“It wasn’t so much of an issue for me, as I was able to come into the pits earlier than everyone else and more or less had a free pitlane,” he said.  

“But going back and watching the race, there was a lot of unsafe releases and a lot of things that really should have been penalties. Quite severe ones as well. 

“There really needs to be a lot stricter rules and a lot stricter punishments for unsafe release and things like that.”  

He added that the slower pitlane speed limit of 40km/h rather than 60km/h “should actually be safer than some previous rounds”. 

Tickets
shares
comments
2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more
Previous article

2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more
Next article

Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”

Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes
DTM

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
F3

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes
DTM DTM

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring
DTM DTM

BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM
DTM DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.