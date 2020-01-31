Top events
Audi confirms unchanged DTM line-up for 2020

Audi confirms unchanged DTM line-up for 2020
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 8:47 AM

Audi has confirmed that it will field an unchanged factory line-up for a third successive DTM season in 2020.

The team will retain its quartet of factory drivers across three teams after sealing all three championships in 2019, the first year of the Class One era.

Reigning champion Rene Rast will remain at Team Rosberg alongside Jamie Green, while Loic Duval and Mike Rockenfeller will again partner at Team Phoenix. 

Abt sportsline has likewise retained both Robin Frijns and Nico Muller for the 2020 season.

“After such a great season only the famous motto can apply: Never change a winning team!,” Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass said.

“From my point of view, last year we had by far the strongest driver squad in the DTM. That’s why I’m very happy that we can continue to rely on the same six drivers in 2020.” 

While the factory line-up itself has remained unchanged, Audi’s customer squad WRT will feature two new drivers in Ed Jones and Fabio Scherer.

They replace Super Formula-bound Pietro Fittipaldi and Jonathan Aberdein, who looks set to take Bruno Spengler’s place at BMW.

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Zolder

Zolder

24 Apr - 26 Apr

