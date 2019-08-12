Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Brands Hatch / Breaking news

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

shares
comments
Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Aug 12, 2019, 2:37 PM

Audi DTM title contenders Rene Rast and Nico Muller have dismissed claims made by two-time champion Timo Scheider that "very high tension" exists between the pair.

Former Audi DTM driver Scheider, who won back-to-back titles in 2008-09, made the claim in a blog for broadcaster RAN published in the build-up to the Brands Hatch weekend.

He added "that the truth was not told" by either Muller or Rast when the media asked about their relationship, citing their clash in the second Norisring race and Rast's apparent unhappiness about finishing behind Muller in the first race at Assen.

Rast took victory on Sunday at Brands Hatch after Muller chased him down during the second stint, but the latter admitted he held off from using DRS to minimise the risk of a clash and added that he would race a teammate differently to another rival. 

Asked by Motorsport.com for his reaction to Scheider's blog and his relationship with Rast, Muller said: "On track definitely, we all want to win and beat the other guys out there. 

"Rene is the one to beat at the moment. I end up driving at the same brand, having the same tools and driving the same car. 

"We spend time together obviously, we don't only share DTM duties, we've shared cars in endurance racing and we get on well as colleagues off the track. 

"We won't all agree on everything, which is the most normal thing on the planet because we are sportsmen and we want to put ourselves in the best position. We will always have these little things."

Read Also:

Rast, who now leads Muller by 37 points, told Motorsport.com: "There's always tension, we just don't play kindergarten games. We are professionals, we have dinner together, and WhatsApp each other, it doesn't affect [us] professionally."

The Audi driver dynamic has taken on an extra focus after BMW struggled to match Audi at Brands Hatch on Sunday, impacting the title bids of Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng

Wittmann, who finished 10th in the second race at Brands after winning the opener, now trails leader Rast by 59 points, while Eng is a further 18 points back.

Asked for his take on Scheider's claims, Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass told Motorsport.com that he "smiled a little bit" and "didn't know where it came from".  

"We do race, everybody wants to win, Rene wants to win, Nico wants to win," he said. "There is competition between them, but the relationship is good."

He added: "I think if it [the rivalry] affects the team dynamics, it’s only in a positive way. 

"We have two contenders up there who are having a very strong season. Nico is extremely consistent. We are racing, and I am happy for them to be racing.

"But we need to be racing with our brains switched on, which means playing different strategies, one against another, and if you recognise one is quicker, let him go without fighting."

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM, Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM, Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Wittmann: Audi team strategy "pretty clear" at Brands

Previous article

Wittmann: Audi team strategy "pretty clear" at Brands

Next article

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers René Rast , Nico Müller
Teams Team Abt , Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
DTM

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
DTM

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.