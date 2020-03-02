Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars

shares
comments
Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Mar 2, 2020, 2:51 PM

Audi is poised to expand its DTM programme to nine entries in 2020 by putting its test car to use, Motorsport.com understands.

The DTM has been hit hard by the loss of the R-Motorsport Aston Martin team, which initially left the series staring at a 14-car field for the upcoming season.

However, BMW has since turned around its test car to field a seventh entry for ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica, and Audi is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

This comes amid a push by DTM boss Gerhard Berger to bring the grid closer to the level the series enjoyed when it featured competition between three different manufacturers.

"These two test cars were available for guest entrants last year,” Berger told Motorsport.com. “Now we're trying to get them onto the grid.”

No decision has been yet made regarding who will drive Audi’s additional car for 2020, but several possible names have been mooted for the seat.

One of them is Audi’s reserve driver Benoit Treluyer, who represented the brand in the SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji last November.

However, Audi is operating in 2020 on a lower budget than last year, and is believed to be considering a driver who brings a financial package with him - in a similar arrangement to Kubica’s deal to drive an ART-run BMW with the backing of PKN Orlen.

This has put ex-R-Motorsport driver Ferdinand Habsburg in prime position to grab the seat, which would ensure he stays on the grid for a second season running.

Although R-Motorsport boss Florian Kamelger had previously stated it would retain its former DTM drivers, with the exception of Paul di Resta, Habsburg does not feature in the Swiss squad's plans for the ADAC GT Masters series, where Daniel Juncadella and Jake Dennis are set to share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 this season.

This leaves the Austrian driver free to join Audi, although such a deal is complicated by his previous relationship with the German manufacturer.

Back in late 2018, Habsburg was close to finalising a deal with customer Audi squad WRT for its entry into the series, and the two parties had even signed a letter of intent to that effect.

But WRT team principal Vincent Vosse learned three days prior to the Young Driver test at Jerez in December that Habsburg was no longer available, having instead agreed to race for fellow newcomer R-Motorsport.

WRT proceeded with legal action against Habsburg, but the matter was soon solved with an out of court settlement.

Read Also:

The Belgian outfit is believed to have the spare capacity to run a third car in 2020 in addition to its previously announced entries for Ed Jones and Fabio Scherer.

"I believe in DTM,” Vosse told Motorsport.com. “I believe it has one of the best regulations you can find on the technical side.

"We invest as a private team in DTM and we will do what is possible for us to help the series to be as good as it has to be." 

Besides Habsburg, ex-Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin is believed to be the other major contender for the ninth Audi DTM seat.

Sirotkin drove for Audi at the Young Driver Test at the end of 2018, and has been left without a drive since SMP Racing ended its LMP1 project following the FIA World Endurance Championship after the 2018/19 superseason.

The Russian securing the seat would be welcomed by DTM, which has added a new event this season at the Igora Drive circuit near St. Petersburg, while SMP could help fund the cost of running a ninth Audi RS5.

Related video

Next article
Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat

Previous article

Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Sven Haidinger

DTM Next session

Zolder

Zolder

24 Apr - 26 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

2
Formula 1

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid

34m
3
Formula 1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

4
Le Mans

ByKolles missing Le Mans entry "very surprising"

1h
5
Formula 1

Steiner: F1 will ensure Australian GP goes ahead

3h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars
DTM

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars

Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat
DTM

Monza DTM test relocated due to coronavirus threat

Berger: Audi risks harming brand by quitting DTM
DTM

Berger: Audi risks harming brand by quitting DTM

DTM "too expensive" for private teams - HWA
DTM

DTM "too expensive" for private teams - HWA

Audi internal restructuring casts doubt on DTM future
DTM

Audi internal restructuring casts doubt on DTM future

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.