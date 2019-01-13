Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2019, Stage 6: Loeb wins, Peterhansel struggles

shares
comments
Dakar 2019, Stage 6: Loeb wins, Peterhansel struggles
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jan 13, 2019, 8:36 PM

Sebastien Loeb picked up his third stage win of the 2019 Dakar Rally as the event resumed on Sunday, while Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his advantage at the head of the field.

It was Toyota driver Al-Attiyah that controlled the majority of the 310km Arequipa-San Juan de Marcona test, which was interrupted by a brief neutralised zone, and halfway through he had built a cushion of nearly two minutes over Loeb.

Both drivers then lost time with around 40km remaining looking for a waypoint, but PH Sport Peugeot man Loeb managed to drop less than his rival and as such turned his deficit into a small advantage.

That left the Frenchman to claim his 13th career Dakar stage win by a margin of two minutes and 17 seconds, and promotes him from fifth in the general classification to second.

Read Also:

Despite his late error, Al-Attiyah still came away with an enhanced lead of 37m43s over Loeb, thanks to Stephane Peterhansel's struggles.

Mini Buggy driver Peterhansel gave away 22 minutes to Al-Attiyah prior to the neutralised zone, and while he was able to claw back the gap to as little as 11 minutes he finally ended up giving away 18m49s to Loeb.

As a result, he now sits 41m14s behind Al-Attiyah overall in third.

The best of the Mini 4x4 runners is Nani Roma in fourth, 45m24s off the pace, but his teammate Kuba Przygonski suffered a dreadful stage and shipped almost 90 minutes to the leaders, falling to sixth.

That means Cyril Despres (Mini Buggy) is now up to fifth after a relatively incident-free day, albeit 1h23m off the lead.

Harry Hunt (Peugeot) likewise encountered severe trouble, losing over two-and-a-half hours in the early part of the stage as he tried to help Jesus Calleja, and finally failed to make it to the end of the stage.

Carlos Sainz was third quickest on the stage and is now back up to 11th overall in the third of the Mini Buggies.

Viazovich ends Kamaz streak

MAZ driver Sergey Viazovich ended Kamaz's unbroken run of stage wins in the trucks division on Sunday, overcoming Iveco driver Gerard de Rooy by five minutes and 45 seconds.

Overnight leader Eduard Nikolaev gave away 14 minutes to Viazovich, but continues to lead overall by 10m13s over Kamaz stablemate Dmitri Sotnikov.

De Rooy made small inroads into the huge advantage held by the two Kamaz crews, but trails by 1h50m.

Chaleco Lopez picked up his second stage win of the rally in the SxS class, beating Gerard Farres by 12 minutes.

It's Farres that now leads the class in the general classification after previous leader Rodrigo Moreno dropped in excess of 45 minutes. 

Sergey Karyakin is Farres' nearest challenger, 13m31s behind, while Reinaldo Varela has slipped to third overall.

Standings after Stage 6 (Cars class, Top 10):

Pos. Crew Car Time/Gap
1 Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah
France Mathieu Baumel		 Toyota 21h01m31s
2

France Sebastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena

 Peugeot 37m43s
3

France Stephane Peterhansel

France David Castera

 Mini Buggy 41m14s
4

Spain Nani Roma
Spain Alex Haro

 Mini 4x4 45m24s
5

France Cyril Despres
France Jean-Paul Cottret

 Mini Buggy 1h23m35s
6

Poland Kuba Przygonski

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Mini 4x4 2h03m10s
7

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Jan Tomanek

 Ford 2h31m02s
8 Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Germany Timo Gottschalk		 Mini 4x4 3h12m25s
9 Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke
France Xavier Panseri		 Toyota 4h18m44s
10

Lithuania Benediktas Vanagas
Poland Sebastian Rozwadowski

 Toyota 5h05m19s
Next article
Dakar 2019, Stage 6: Quintanilla takes lead with win

Previous article

Dakar 2019, Stage 6: Quintanilla takes lead with win

Next article

Peterhansel says Dakar victory hopes 'slipping away'

Peterhansel says Dakar victory hopes 'slipping away'
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Sébastien Loeb , Nasser Al-Attiyah
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks 02:41
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks

12h ago
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:55
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS

12h ago

News in depth
Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar
Dakar

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar "support role"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.