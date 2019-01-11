Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2019, Stage 5: Loeb dominates longest test

Dakar 2019, Stage 5: Loeb dominates longest test
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jan 11, 2019, 9:41 PM

PH Sport Peugeot driver Sebastien Loeb dominated the gruelling fifth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally, as leader Nasser Al-Attiyah pulled away from Stephane Peterhansel.

Loeb completed 519 timed kilometres between Tacna and Arequipa in just under five hours to pick up his second stage win of the marathon.

In what was the longest special of Dakar 2019, leader Nasser Al-Attiyah gave up just over 10 minutes to Loeb, leaving the nine-time World Rally champion with another 40 minutes to make up if he's to challenge the Qatari Toyota driver for overall victory.

Al-Attiyah's hopes of a third Dakar triumph received a further boost as his nearest rival Peterhansel suffered a late setback in his X-raid Mini buggy.

Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah were opening the road after a side-by-side start, and it was the 13-time Dakar champion who had the initial advantage.

But Al-Attiyah quickly turned the tide of the battle, and arrived at the neutralised zone two-thirds of the way into the test two minutes clear.

Peterhansel then dropped almost a quarter of an hour in the final stretch to end up 25 minutes behind Al-Attiyah in the general classification.

X-raid Mini 4x4 drivers Nani Roma and Kuba Przygonski likewise lost time relative to Loeb and Al-Attiyah in the run-up to the finish, although Roma did beat Peterhansel to third place on the day.

The Spaniard now sits 34 minutes behind Al-Attiyah, while FIA cross-country world champion Przygonski is a further four minutes adrift.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who was on the heels of fellow Mini 4x4 drivers Roma and Przygonski in the general classification heading into the stage, dropped out of victory contention, giving up two hours even before the neutralised zone.

Cyril Despres was nearly 33 minutes off the pace in his X-raid Mini buggy, leaving fifth-placed Loeb as the last driver within an hour of Al-Attiyah in the standings.

The 2019 Dakar Rally will resume on Sunday after a single rest day in Arequipa.

Standings after Stage 5 (Cars class, Top 10):

Pos. Crew Car Time/Gap
1 Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah
France Mathieu Baumel		 Toyota 17h19m53s
2

France Stephane Peterhansel

France David Castera

 Mini Buggy 24m42s
3 Spain Nani Roma
Spain Alex Haro		 Mini 4x4 34m33s
4

Poland Kuba Przygonski

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Mini 4x4 38m12s
5

France Sebastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena

 Peugeot 40m00s
6 France Cyril Despres
France Jean-Paul Cottret		 Mini Buggy 1h12m47s
7

United Kingdom Harry Hunt

Netherlands Wouter Rosegaar

 Peugeot 1h59m55s
8

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Jan Tomanek

 Ford 2h13m57s
9

Chile Boris Garafulic

Portugal Filipe Palmeiro

 Mini 4x4 2h18m20s
10 Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Germany Timo Gottschalk		 Mini 4x4 2h28m34s
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 5: Moquegua - Arequipa
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Teams PH Sport
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

