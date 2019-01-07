Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Al-Attiyah sets initial pace

shares
comments
Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Al-Attiyah sets initial pace
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jan 7, 2019, 7:47 PM

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa driver Nasser Al-Attiyah topped the opening stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally in Peru.

The Qatari completed the dune-populated 84km timed stage near Pisco, which came after a lengthy road section that started at Peruvian capital Lima, in 1h1m41s.

Al-Attiyah, a two-time Dakar winner whose most recent triumph came in 2015, ran second on the road behind reigning champion Carlos Sainz.

His Toyota Hilux set the pace at both waypoints and ultimately caught up with Sainz's X-raid Mini buggy by the time they completed the stage.

Sainz held on to second place, but was just one second clear of the lead X-raid Mini 4x4 car, that of FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies champion Jakub Przygonski.

Al-Attiyah's Gazoo Racing SA teammates Bernhard ten Brinke and Giniel de Villiers were both outpaced by the privateer Hilux of Vladimir Vasilyev.

The Russian, returning to the Dakar after instead competing in the Africa Eco Race for two years, was fourth, leading Mini 4x4 driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, while de Villiers made up the top six and ten Brinke took eighth behind Stephane Peterhansel in a Mini buggy.

Sebastien Loeb, competing in a PH Sport-run Peugeot 3008 DKR, had a quiet start to his stint as a Dakar privateer, finishing outside the top 10 with a six-minute gap to Al-Attiyah.

He was beaten by both of his PH Sport teammates, Harry Hunt and Pierre Lachaume. Hunt slotted in in ninth ahead Mini buggy driver Cyril Despres – who had swapped co-drivers with Peterhansel for the 2019 edition.

Sometime WRC regular Martin Prokop, a top Dakar privateer driving a Ford Raptor, lost over 15 minutes before the halfway point.

In the Trucks class, reigning champion Eduard Nikolaev topped the first stage, but the Kamaz driver was only 18 seconds clear of Iveco's Ton van Genugten.

Van Genugten's teammates Federico Villagra and Gerard de Rooy completed the top four, while the rest of the Kamaz trucks took the spots from fifth to seventh.

The stage for SxS utility vehicles was likewise topped by the defending winner in Reinaldo Varela, who led Chaleco Lopez and Gerard Farres.

Stage results (top 10)

Pos. Crew Car Time/Gap
1 Nasser Al-Attiyah
Mathieu Baumel		 Toyota 1h1m41s
2 Carlos Sainz
Lucas Cruz		 Mini Buggy 1m59s
3 Jakub Przygonski
Tom Colsoul		 Mini 4x4 2m00s
4 Vladimir Vasilyev
Konstantin Zhiltsov		 Toyota 2m18s
5 Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Timo Gottschalk		 Mini 4x4 2m28s
6 Giniel de Villiers
Dirk von Zitzewitz		 Toyota 2m40s
7 Stephane Peterhansel
David Castera		 Mini Buggy 2m57s
8 Bernhard ten Brinke
Xavier Panseri		 Toyota 3m19s
9 Harry Hunt
Wouter Rosegaar		 Peugeot 3m25s
10 Cyril Despres
Jean-Paul Cottret		 Mini Buggy 4m25s
Next article
Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Barreda tops opener from Quintanilla

Previous article

Dakar 2019, Stage 1: Barreda tops opener from Quintanilla

Next article

Early leader Al-Attiyah 'clear favourite' at Dakar – Sainz

Early leader Al-Attiyah 'clear favourite' at Dakar – Sainz
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Nasser Al-Attiyah , Jakub Przygonski
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks 02:41
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks

12h ago
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:55
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS

12h ago

News in depth
Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar
Dakar

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar "support role"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.