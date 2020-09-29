Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
11 Oct
Warm Up in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

shares
comments
Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team
By:

Sebastien Loeb is set to compete in the 2021 Dakar Rally with the Prodrive-run Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, Motorsport.com has learned.

The nine-time World Rally champion will be announced as teammate to Nani Roma for his return to the famous rally raid, which takes place in Saudi Arabia in January.

Loeb, 46, will again be paired with long-time co-driver Daniel Elena as he has been for his four previous Dakar starts, all of which have been at the wheel of Peugeot machinery.

The Frenchman has now concluded his programme in the 2020 WRC season for Hyundai, which was ultimately reduced to just two events by the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing him up to join the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team's October test in the Middle East. 

Prior to that, Roma - confirmed as the squad's first driver earlier this month - is carrying out initial testing with the BRX T1 4x4 prototype in the UK this week.

Loeb made his Dakar debut in 2016 with the official Peugeot team and went on to fight for victory until the end with Stephane Peterhansel in the 2017 edition, placing second. In 2019 he raced a Peugeot 3008 DKR run by PH Sport after the departure of the French manufacturer, placing third, but sat out the 2020 edition.

While a Dakar return is certain, Loeb's future in the WRC remains unclear, as his agreement with Hyundai has concluded and it is not clear if he will continue in 2021.

Sources told Motorsport.com that the Frenchman was in discussions earlier this year with Toyota about driving one of the Japanese manufacturer's factory Hilux entries for the Dakar, but a mutually satisfactory agreement couldn't be reached.

The project with Toyota could have resulted in a part-time WRC schedule for Loeb too.

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar

Previous article

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending Today

Schumacher and Ilott to get first FP1 runs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher and Ilott to get first FP1 runs

Albon's sensitivity exposed by Sochi layout - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon's sensitivity exposed by Sochi layout - Horner

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

Glickenhaus interested in fielding cars in GT3-based DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glickenhaus interested in fielding cars in GT3-based DTM

Australian GP still chasing season-opening slot for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Australian GP still chasing season-opening slot for 2021

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Latest news

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher and Ilott to get first FP1 runs

59m
2
Formula 1

Albon's sensitivity exposed by Sochi layout - Horner

1h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

4
Formula 1

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

3h
5
Dakar

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

23m

Latest news

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team
DAKR

Loeb set for Dakar return with Prodrive-run Bahrain team

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar
DAKR

Roma joins Prodrive-run Bahrain squad for Dakar

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt
DAKR

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream
DAKR

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner
DAKR

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner

Latest videos

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally 01:20
Dakar

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally

Dakar: Classic 03:38
Dakar

Dakar: Classic

Dakar 2021: Presentation 26:27
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Presentation

Dakar 2021: Map reveal 01:05
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Map reveal

Dakar 2021: Teaser 01:37
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Teaser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.