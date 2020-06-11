Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added

shares
comments
Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added
By:
Translated by: Rachit Thukral
Jun 11, 2020, 11:00 AM

The ASO has announced that the Dakar Rally will run entirely in Saudi Arabia for a second successive year in 2021, but on a route that is “100 percent new” compared to last year's.

The Dakar moved from South America to the Middle East last year, marking the start of the third chapter in the illustrious history of the rally-raid.

Saudi Arabia had an exclusivity clause for the first year of the five-year deal, but the ASO had been working to add a second country for the 2021 race, with both Egypt and Jordan believed to have been considered to join their bordering Gulf nation.

However, with the coronavirus crisis likely to create travel restrictions for months to come, it was decided to run the Dakar Rally in a single country for the third year in a row.

The ASO also revealed that the 43rd edition of the event will begin on January 3 in Jeddah and conclude in the same coastal city on January 15 after 11 stages and a prologue that will determine the starting order for the opening special stage. A rest day will be observed in the city of Ha'il on January 9.

"We do not have the route that we expected, because we had two or three [other] countries in our minds, but with COVID-19 and confinement there was no way to go out and visit those territories," Dakar director David Castera told Motorsport.com. 

"If it is done, it must be done properly and you must go to the field to speak with governments. There was no other option but to keep the entire Dakar in Saudi Arabia. There was no way to travel and it has been like that. But in the coming years we will [add more countries]. 

"It does not have very serious [implications] for the race because Saudi Arabia is very big and has many route options. We have done a 100 percent new route. We will reuse almost no roads of the 2020 edition, there are only 50-80km that we will repeat."

The 2021 edition will feature two loops and a marathon stage, which will help cut down the liaison sections even further. Already, by moving the rally from South America to Saudi Arabia, the Dakar had managed to reduce the proportion of liaison in the route to 35 percent from 50 percent.

The rally will feature four new regions, namely Al-Jawf (in the north), Qassim (in the middle), Asser and Al-Baha in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula, but the high-speed plains of the Empty Quarter will be excluded this time. 

An exact route for the event will be released in November.

Parallel to the main event, the ASO will also run a 'Dakar Classic' category for cars and trucks dating from the pre-2000 period as a tribute to the rally's roots.

The ASO has also pledged to improve the safety of competitors and reduce average speeds following the deaths of Hero rider Paulo Goncalves and Edwin Straver in last year's edition.

"We have done a good job with the satellite programs to choose each path, each kilometre, in the spirit of having a more technical, slower Dakar, with each stage having multiple characteristics: some dunes, a bit of hard terrain, some technical zones, fast zones," he said. 

Next article
Dakar winner Price eyeing Bathurst 1000 start

Previous article

Dakar winner Price eyeing Bathurst 1000 start
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

2h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's floor change could lead to unintended consequences

3h
3
Formula 1

New Aston Martin F1 factory delayed until 2022

4
Formula 1

Mercedes has ruled out Vettel for 2021, claims Bottas

5
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

Latest videos

Honda Racing Corporation: The Dakar Challenge (2013-2020) 03:48
Dakar

Honda Racing Corporation: The Dakar Challenge (2013-2020)

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:35
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Trucks 02:09
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:46
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 12 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz 01:41
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Winners - Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz

Latest news

Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added
DAKR

Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added

Dakar winner Price eyeing Bathurst 1000 start
Supercars

Dakar winner Price eyeing Bathurst 1000 start

Dakar may shelve plans to add more 2021 countries
DAKR

Dakar may shelve plans to add more 2021 countries

2WD cars could be out of top Dakar class after FIA ruling
DAKR

2WD cars could be out of top Dakar class after FIA ruling

Prodrive to contest 2021 Dakar Rally
DAKR

Prodrive to contest 2021 Dakar Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.