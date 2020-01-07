Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 12:31 PM

X-raid Mini driver Carlos Sainz has taken the lead in the 2020 Dakar Rally marathon, after topping the third stage on Tuesday.

Sainz became the third different Mini driver to win a stage of the Saudi Arabia-based event, as he set the pace over the 427km loop around Neom in his buggy.

His final winning margin on the day was three minutes and 31 seconds over reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, and he heads the Toyota driver by five minutes in the overall classification.

Stephane Peterhansel, who drives the other X-raid buggy, matched Sainz for pace for much of the stage, only to lose 10 minutes in the final stretch.

As such, Yakub Przygonski and privateer Yasir Seaidan completed the top four on the day in a pair of four-wheel-drive Minis.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, who had lost over two hours to repairs on Monday, was fifth-fastest as he finished the stage just six minutes slower than Sainz.

Overnight leader Orlando Terranova lost 13 minutes to Sainz but remains within the top three overall, and has over 10 minutes in hand to Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Peterhansel.

Mathieu Serradori, who drives a Century CR6 buggy, gave up 20 minutes but remains an impressive sixth and is marginally ahead of Monday stage winner Giniel de Villiers (Toyota).

 

Former World Rally Championship regular Khalid Al Qassimi, who had entered the day in seventh place, demolished his privateer Peugeot in a roll 300 kilometres into the stage and exited the marathon.

Also dropping out was returnee Vladimir Vasilyev, who looked on course to enter the top 10 in the general classification before his X-raid Mini caught fire.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 11h0m20s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 11h5m15s 4m55s
3 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 11h8m29s 8m9s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 11h19m18s 18m58s
5 302

France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza

 Mini 11h19m20s 19m0s
6 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 11h21m16s 20m56s
7 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 11h24m2s 23m42s
8 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 11h33m43s 33m23s
9 306

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Viktor Chytka		 Ford 11h48m25s 48m5s
10 319

Lithuania Vaidotas Zala

Lithuania Saulius Jurgelenas		 Mini 12h0m19s 59m59s

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 3: Neom - Neom
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Nasser Al-Attiyah , Yasir Seaidan
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 3: Neom - Neom Starts in
10 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
10 Seconds

