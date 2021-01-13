Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

shares
comments
Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo

Kevin Benavides moved into the lead of the Dakar Rally after overnight leader Jose Cornejo retired from the race following a crash on Wednesday's Stage 10.

Honda rider Cornejo had held a substantial 11 minute lead heading into the 342km test between Neom and Alula, with a maiden win in his sight.

But the Chilean rider suffered a major crash 252km into the stage and, although he was able to make it to the finish, it was later announced that he has been forced to retire due to possible injuries sustained in the crash.

Organiser ASO said that Cornejo "was not feeling well", with his brother telling Motorsport.com that he had received a heavy hit on his head in the crash and has been airlifted to a hospital after his arrival.

As the third-last stage of Dakar began, Benavides grabbed the lead despite starting first on the road, with reigning champion Ricky Brabec and Cornejo following closely behind in second and third respectively.

But as the hilly part of the stage began, Brabec shined on his Honda, leaving teammate Benavides nearly five minutes behind by the 126km mark.

From there on, the American rider remained his control over the field, winning the stage by 3m15s from another Honda rider Joan Barreda, as Benavides slipped to third.

Benavides now leads the rally overall by 56s from Brabec, with Cornejo officially classified another 16s down in third after losing 17m on the stage, although he won't take any further part in the rally.

KTM privateer Skyles Howes was the marque’s top finisher on Stage 10 in fourth, leading factory riders Mathias Walkner and Daniel Sanders and the Yamaha of Adrien van Beveren.

Sam Sunderland was only eighth, 12m down on Brabec, but remains KTM’s top rider in the overall standings in fourth, 10m36s behind new leader Benavides.

Sherco rider Lorenzo Santolino finished ninth on the stage, beating the Hero entry of Joaquim Rodrigues. 

Standings after Stage 10 (Top 10 only):

Pos

Rider

Bike

Time/Gap

1

Kevin Benavides

Honda

40hr20m08s

2

Ricky Brabec

Honda

51s

3

Jose Ignacio Cornejo*

Honda

1m07s

4

Sam Sunderland

KTM

10m36s

5

Joan Barreda

Honda

15m40s

6

Skyler Howes

KTM

29m38s

7

Daniel Sanders

KTM

30m55s

8

Lorenzo Santolino

Sherco

40m41s

9

Pablo Quintanilla

Husqvarna

1hr04m02s

10

Adrien van Beveren

Yamaha

1hr12m22s

*Won’t take any further part in Dakar

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Rachit Thukral

