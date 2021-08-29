Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC / Thruxton II News

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

By:

Ciceley Motorsport BMW racer Adam Morgan held off Colin Turkington to take his second reversed-grid British Touring Car Championship victory of the season in the finale at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Morgan prevailed from pole position in a scrappy race that was thrice interrupted by the safety car.

But the Lancastrian faces a visit to the series’ driving-standards officer after locking up and completely missing the chicane with three laps remaining.

The moment bought him a large amount of time over Turkington’s similar BMW 330i M Sport, in this case run by West Surrey Racing, although Morgan said he did immediately back off to try to correct the situation.

“That race was 99% perfect apart from that one mistake I made at the chicane,” said Morgan. “I was kicking myself, although I did back off. The tyre was absolutely shot, there was nothing left.

“Another couple of laps and I’d have been screwed.”

Thanks largely to the persistent interruptions, the top four positions remained unchanged from the first lap.

Morgan got a good start from the front row, ditto Turkington, who launched ahead of Senna Proctor’s front-row-starting BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R from third on the grid.

Jake Hill emerged from an early scrum with Rory Butcher and Tom Oliphant to establish his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus in fourth, and from then on the leading runners were in close formation when the race was actually green, but without changing places.

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The first safety car came immediately: Gordon Shedden, from the back of the grid, looked as though he was trying to avoid Nic Hamilton to his inside as he bumped into Jade Edwards at Allard.

Edwards’s BTC Honda was smashed into the barriers, while Shedden went in backwards before returning his shortened Dynamics Honda to the pits.

The second pause of the race was triggered by a kerfuffle that ended with Sam Smelt’s Speedworks Toyota in the tyres at the Complex, and Carl Boardley trickling back to the pits to retire his Infiniti.

And the third, very brief, safety car was caused by Ollie Jackson pulling his MB Ford off at the exit of Cobb with deranged right-front suspension.

One driver making progress was Tom Ingram, trying to rescue his day after a second-race puncture in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N. Ingram rose from 12th on the grid to nab fifth place on the last lap from Butcher’s Corolla with a move into the Noble kink.

Josh Cook, with a hefty 66kg of success ballast on his BTC Honda, completed his excellent day with seventh, with Jason Plato right behind at the wheel of his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

Chris Smiley (Excelr8 Hyundai) and championship leader Ash Sutton (Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50) completed the top 10.

Sutton, carrying the maximum 75kg of ballast for his win in race two, was eighth in the early stages but was muscled out of that position in a superb move by Ingram at the chicane; the lost momentum as a result of that resulted in contact as he was further demoted by Plato and Smiley.

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

14 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

1 h
3
Formula 1

FIA: "No ability" to postpone Belgian GP until Monday

1 h
4
Formula 1

Why one-lap Belgian Grand Prix counted for F1 points

40 min
5
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC

2 h
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

59m
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

4 h
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

7 h
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Aug 28, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race
Video Inside
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race 00:31
BTCC
Aug 16, 2021

BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month 00:48
BTCC
Aug 5, 2021

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener 01:03
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:05
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2 Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

FIA: "No ability" to postpone Belgian GP until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: "No ability" to postpone Belgian GP until Monday

Why one-lap Belgian Grand Prix counted for F1 points
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why one-lap Belgian Grand Prix counted for F1 points

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.