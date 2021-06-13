Ingram, who started from fourth on the grid, instantly moved up to third, and then hunted down the front-row-sitting West Surrey Racing-run BMWs of Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley.

Jelley led from reversed-grid pole ahead of the sister BMW of Oliphant, but locked up into the Wilson hairpin on the second lap.

Jelley then appeared to brake early for the Agostini left-hander, and Oliphant ran into the back of him. Ingram’s Hyundai swept around the outside into second, and Oliphant spun off thanks to contact from the MB Motorsport Ford Focus of Ollie Jackson.

Ingram then played a waiting game before making the decisive move on Jelley into Wilson on the fifth lap of 12.

He was already 1.129 seconds ahead of Jelley by the end of that lap, and managed the gap to Ash Sutton and Gordon Shedden, who had moved into second and third, to win by 1.144s.

“It was a crazy start – probably one of the best I’ve ever done,” said Ingram.

“I got shot of who I needed to early on, and I started to attack the people ahead.

“I could see Stephen was nervous and Tom was desperate to get past – there was a certain amount of inevitability about what happened.

“This is such a great weekend for the team – their first win and on home ground.”

Sutton, with 75kg of success ballast aboard his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti, was on the move from seventh on the grid, while the unballasted Team Dynamics Honda of Shedden was running the soft option tyres from 11th on the grid.

A series of spectacular moves from Shedden brought him into fourth by lap four, behind Sutton, and he followed the reigning champion past Jelley with five laps remaining.

Shedden had taken a huge knock on the early lap in contact with Josh Cook’s Honda, which bent the steering, and elected not to try a risky move on Sutton to move into second place.

Instead the Scot settled for third, the first podium of his BTCC comeback season.

Cook, like Shedden, was on the option tyre with his BTC Racing Honda, and he made superb progress from 14th on the grid to finish fourth, but was unable to catch the leading trio.

Jelley hung on to take fifth ahead of the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla of Rory Butcher, while Colin Turkington lost ground during the first half of the race and brought his WSR BMW home in seventh.

That means Turkington has lost his brief championship lead, with Sutton now in front by two points from Ingram, and Turkington a further three adrift.

Adam Morgan completed a solid weekend with eighth in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW, likewise Jack Goff in ninth in his Team Hard Cupra.

The top 10 was completed by the second Dynamics Honda of Dan Rowbottom.

Pre-weekend points leader Jake Hill recovered to 12th in his MB Ford, while teammate Jackson retired after his incident with Oliphant, who finished 16th.

Race 3 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Delay 1 80 Tom Ingram Hyundai 2 1 Ash Sutton Infiniti 1.144 3 52 Gordon Shedden Honda 1.617 4 66 Josh Cook Honda 3.217 5 12 Stephen Jelley BMW 6.756 6 6 Rory Butcher Toyota 7.469 7 2 Colin Turkington BMW 7.768 8 33 Adam Morgan BMW 8.744 9 31 Jack Goff Cupra 9.916 10 32 Daniel Rowbottom Honda 10.355 11 22 Chris Smiley Hyundai 11.293 12 24 Jake Hill Ford 11.718 13 123 Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall 12.403 14 40 Árón T.-Smith Cupra 14.118 15 99 Jade Edwards Honda 14.575 16 15 Tom Oliphant BMW 15.262 17 16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti 16.002 18 11 Jason Plato Vauxhall 17.120 19 3 Tom Chilton BMW 18.655 20 4 Sam Osborne Ford 19.993 21 96 Jack Butel Hyundai 23.054 22 88 Glynn Geddie Cupra 27.350 23 21 Jessica Hawkins Ford 27.739 24 62 Rick Parfitt Hyundai 38.849 25 28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 48.741 26 18 Senna Proctor Honda 1'57.596 - 23 Sam Smelt Toyota - 48 Ollie Jackson Ford - 41 Carl Boardley Infiniti