Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC / Snetterton Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

By:

Tom Ingram claimed the first British Touring Car Championship win for the Excelr8 Motorsport team and the Hyundai marque in the finale at Snetterton. 

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Ingram, who started from fourth on the grid, instantly moved up to third, and then hunted down the front-row-sitting West Surrey Racing-run BMWs of Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley. 

Jelley led from reversed-grid pole ahead of the sister BMW of Oliphant, but locked up into the Wilson hairpin on the second lap. 

Jelley then appeared to brake early for the Agostini left-hander, and Oliphant ran into the back of him. Ingram’s Hyundai swept around the outside into second, and Oliphant spun off thanks to contact from the MB Motorsport Ford Focus of Ollie Jackson. 

Ingram then played a waiting game before making the decisive move on Jelley into Wilson on the fifth lap of 12. 

He was already 1.129 seconds ahead of Jelley by the end of that lap, and managed the gap to Ash Sutton and Gordon Shedden, who had moved into second and third, to win by 1.144s. 

“It was a crazy start – probably one of the best I’ve ever done,” said Ingram. 

“I got shot of who I needed to early on, and I started to attack the people ahead. 

“I could see Stephen was nervous and Tom was desperate to get past – there was a certain amount of inevitability about what happened. 

“This is such a great weekend for the team – their first win and on home ground.” 

Sutton, with 75kg of success ballast aboard his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti, was on the move from seventh on the grid, while the unballasted Team Dynamics Honda of Shedden was running the soft option tyres from 11th on the grid. 

A series of spectacular moves from Shedden brought him into fourth by lap four, behind Sutton, and he followed the reigning champion past Jelley with five laps remaining. 

Shedden had taken a huge knock on the early lap in contact with Josh Cook’s Honda, which bent the steering, and elected not to try a risky move on Sutton to move into second place. 

Instead the Scot settled for third, the first podium of his BTCC comeback season. 

Cook, like Shedden, was on the option tyre with his BTC Racing Honda, and he made superb progress from 14th on the grid to finish fourth, but was unable to catch the leading trio. 

Jelley hung on to take fifth ahead of the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla of Rory Butcher, while Colin Turkington lost ground during the first half of the race and brought his WSR BMW home in seventh. 

That means Turkington has lost his brief championship lead, with Sutton now in front by two points from Ingram, and Turkington a further three adrift. 

Adam Morgan completed a solid weekend with eighth in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW, likewise Jack Goff in ninth in his Team Hard Cupra. 

The top 10 was completed by the second Dynamics Honda of Dan Rowbottom. 

Pre-weekend points leader Jake Hill recovered to 12th in his MB Ford, while teammate Jackson retired after his incident with Oliphant, who finished 16th. 

Race 3 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Delay 
80 Tom Ingram Hyundai  
1 Ash Sutton Infiniti 1.144
52 Gordon Shedden Honda 1.617
66 Josh Cook Honda 3.217
12 Stephen Jelley BMW 6.756
6 Rory Butcher Toyota 7.469
2 Colin Turkington BMW 7.768
33 Adam Morgan BMW 8.744
31 Jack Goff Cupra 9.916
10  32 Daniel Rowbottom Honda 10.355
11  22 Chris Smiley Hyundai 11.293
12  24 Jake Hill Ford 11.718
13  123 Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall 12.403
14  40 Árón T.-Smith Cupra 14.118
15  99 Jade Edwards Honda 14.575
16  15 Tom Oliphant BMW 15.262
17  16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti 16.002
18  11 Jason Plato Vauxhall 17.120
19  3 Tom Chilton BMW 18.655
20  4 Sam Osborne Ford 19.993
21  96 Jack Butel Hyundai 23.054
22  88 Glynn Geddie Cupra 27.350
23  21 Jessica Hawkins Ford 27.739
24  62 Rick Parfitt Hyundai 38.849
25  28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 48.741
26  18 Senna Proctor Honda 1'57.596
23 Sam Smelt Toyota  
48 Ollie Jackson Ford  
41 Carl Boardley Infiniti  

 

shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

23h
2
WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

35min
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

23d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1d
5
Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”

2h
Latest news
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

50m
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

3h
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

6h
Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Jun 12, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory 00:24
BTCC
2h

BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat 00:34
BTCC
May 27, 2021

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC 01:42
BTCC
May 12, 2021

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round 04:57
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton 00:31
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton

More from
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win Snetterton
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Tom Ingram More from
Tom Ingram
Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split
BTCC

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team
BTCC

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team

Thruxton BTCC: Ingram holds off Cammish for first 2020 win Thruxton
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Ingram holds off Cammish for first 2020 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Trending Today

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Latest news

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.