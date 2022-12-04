Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Autosport Awards
Topic

Autosport Awards

Main
Previous / Morgan joins BMW squad WSR for 2023 BTCC season
BTCC News

Ingram named Autosport’s National Driver of the Year

Tom Ingram is the winner of Autosport’s 2022 National Driver of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
By:
Listen to this article

The 29-year-old secured his first British Touring Car title in 2022, scoring six wins with his Excelr8-run Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

Autosport readers have voted Ingram the best National driver of the season, ahead of his BTCC rivals Ash Sutton and Jake Hill, and British Formula 4 dominator Alex Dunne.

Ingram’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

His Award was presented by two-time British Touring Car Championship winner Jason Plato.

"It's amazing to come back here however many years later," said Ingram who had received his 2006 British karting championship title at the Awards.

BTCC drivers normally dominate the award, which is open to drivers competing in the BTCC and British GT, plus support categories and equivalent. Multiple tin-top champions Jason Plato, Matt Neal, Gordon Shedden, Colin Turkington and Sutton are all former winners.

Other previous winners include Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard, Takuma Sato and Lando Norris – who all took the prize during their junior careers on the way to F1.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

shares
comments
Morgan joins BMW squad WSR for 2023 BTCC season
Previous article

Morgan joins BMW squad WSR for 2023 BTCC season
Kevin Turner More from
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime
Formula 1

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

Tom Ingram More from
Tom Ingram
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact Donington
Video Inside
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race Knockhill
Video Inside
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3 Snetterton
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Latest news

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Penske and Sebastian Vettel top the list of winners at the 35th Autosport Awards Gala celebrating talents from across motorsport.

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73

Patrick Tambay, perhaps best known as the man who replaced Gilles Villeneuve at Scuderia Ferrari in 1982, has died at the age of 73.

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2023 F1 engine is ‘the bomb’, says Steiner

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has hinted that engine partner Ferrari has made major progress with its 2023 Formula 1 power unit, which he has cheekily praised as ‘the bomb.’

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.