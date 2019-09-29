Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2

shares
comments
Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 2:25 PM

Tom Ingram survived contact from Jason Plato to win a dramatic rain-hit BTCC race at Silverstone in which points leader Colin Turkington flew from 14th to second.

The Speedworks driver led from pole while running on the quicker soft option tyre, but was hit by Plato under braking into Brooklands as conditions deteriorated.

After a huge slide he saved the errant Toyota, and got past a struggling Tom Oliphant to win by just one second over Turkington.

Ingram’s getaway was suffice to hold first into Copse ahead of Plato, while Turkington found two places– in a race cut to 21 laps after a propshaft failure brought Aidan Moffat to a halt on the formation lap.

Rain held off initially, but in the later greasy conditions Plato struggled to slow his Vauxhall into Brooklands, making contact with Ingram.

Oliphant, caught in the melee, then hit Plato wide and as they all rejoined side-by-side it was Oliphant in the BMW that led the way.

But a safety car neutralised the race when Adam Morgan spun his Mercedes into the gravel on the exit of Becketts.

Andrew Jordan, who entered the race second in the points, disputed title rival Dan Cammish over track position and they banged doors while circulating.

At the restart, Oliphant slid immediately wide at Copse to allow Ingram through and a hard-charging Turkington into second.

The race was then red flagged as the slick-shod field navigated the greasy circuit, with Carl Boardley being tagged into the gravel by Mark Blundell.

With more than 75% of the race run, Ingram was declared victor to double his tally for the day and Turkington was second.

After having his championship lead cut to just six points after race one by Jordan, an inspired drive takes Turkington now 11 points clear of Cammish, who leapfrogs Jordan in the standings.

Cammish won his dispute on track with Jordan for third place as Plato dropped to fourth.

Josh Cook, an early contender for victory, struggled as the rain grew heavier and fell to fifth ahead of teammate Smiley and then Oliphant.

Jordan was a frustrated eighth ahead of AmD Tuning driver Mike Bushell. 

Next article
Silverstone BTCC: Ingram wins from Plato, Turkington spins

Previous article

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram wins from Plato, Turkington spins
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Silverstone
Drivers Tom Ingram
Author Matt Kew

BTCC Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

28 Sep - 29 Sep
Race 3 Starts in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
39 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

1h
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

2h
3
Formula 1

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty

42m
4
FIA F2

Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash

14m
5
Formula 1

Raikkonen wants answers after "nightmare" run of races

1h

Latest news

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram wins from Plato, Turkington spins
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram wins from Plato, Turkington spins

Silverstone BTCC: Plato scores first pole in two years
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Plato scores first pole in two years

Caine replaces Hamilton at Motorbase
BTCC

Caine replaces Hamilton at Motorbase

Blundell considering options amid "painful" BTCC season
BTCC

Blundell considering options amid "painful" BTCC season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.