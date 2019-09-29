Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty

shares
comments
Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 29, 2019, 2:17 PM

Kevin Magnussen has hit out at the "bullshit" penalty he was given for not driving through the bollards at Turn 2 after he ran wide during the Russian Grand Prix.

The Haas driver had been locked in a battle with Racing Point's Sergio Perez for seventh place, but braked too late defending the position and ran across the dome kerbs at Sochi's second corner.

Drivers who miss the kerbs completely are supposed to rejoin the track through two bollards.

Although Magnussen had instead hit the kerb, he still attempted to follow the procedure. However, due to the angle he was running he was unable to swerve left to take the first bollard and so missed it.

Despite telling his team immediately over the radio about what had happened and why it would have been "dangerous" to swerve around it, the stewards handed Magnussen a five-second penalty which eventually cost him one position.

After the race, Magnussen did not hold back in letting it known that he felt the punishment was too much.

"This is bullshit," he said. "We have this Turn 2, which is a crap corner. It's just stupid. You know, just make it… put gravel there, or something.

"I'm not a safety expert, and I never will be, but I think the way it happened today was I missed that corner, went through a load of crap offline on the run-off and lost a hell of a lot of time and got penalised by my own fault.

"The FIA didn't have to do anything because I didn't completely miss [the corner]. It wasn't black and white, and yet they choose to give me a penalty."

Magnussen eventually lost eighth place to Lando Norris but still held on to take ninth.

Speaking on the radio afterwards, team principal Gunther Steiner said: "If we wouldn't have a stupid idiotic steward, we would be eighth."

Magnussen later said it was "unbelievable" that the stewards had elected to punish him for an incident where his main focus was on avoiding an accident.

"You had to stop the car and turn very sharp to the left to make both of them. I get it if you miss, you just go straight completely. But I had so much more speed, that when I got onto the run-off I was carrying way too much speed.

"I was only trying to keep the car under control and aim for those bollards, because I knew I had to take whatever I could.

"Then I lose the position, lost a whole lot of laptime, I have dirt on my tyres for the rest of the laps, so I lose extra amount of lap time and I would have been way better off letting Perez go and stay on the track and go in behind him.

"So already I've been penalised in a natural way, which is what we want it to be. So I didn't miss both of them.

"We've been told if you miss both of the kerbs you have to take both of the bollards. I did one and half missed, so it's in a grey area. So you could say it's a grey area and they had a choice, and they still chose to give me a penalty."

Next article
Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

Previous article

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

Next article

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

1h
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

2h
3
Formula 1

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty

41m
4
FIA F2

Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash

13m
5
Formula 1

Raikkonen wants answers after "nightmare" run of races

1h

Latest videos

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Latest news

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel
F1

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty
F1

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy
F1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

Raikkonen wants answers after "nightmare" run of races
F1

Raikkonen wants answers after "nightmare" run of races

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas
F1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.