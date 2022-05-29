BTCC Thruxton: Josh Cook takes record eighth Thruxton win

Listen to this article

The BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R racer’s triumph was a record eighth for any driver at the Hampshire speedbowl, and came after race-long pressure from the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill.

From the outside of the front row, Hill used the rear-wheel-drive traction of the BMW to nose ahead of poleman Cook, but the West Countryman swept around the outside into the Complex and took a lead he never relinquished.

Cook was over a second to the good by the end of the opening lap, but Hill came back at him and, by half-distance, the leading duo were together.

Despite grass in his radiator, Hill shadowed Cook for the rest of the race, but the leading Honda stayed firm and, on the final lap, the BMW dropped back slightly to finish 0.900 seconds adrift.

“The rear-wheel-drives get off the line really well, but we switch on the tyres faster, which allowed me to get past,” said Cook, who had a nine-lap reduction in hybrid use since he was second in the championship going into the weekend.

“I saved my hybrid for the last few laps, because I knew his tyres would last better.”

Hill, who had a seven-lap hybrid reduction, added: “I thought Josh’s fronts would go off more than mine, so I played the patient game, and then sod’s law my rears went off.”

Third place went to Ash Sutton from fifth on the grid, but it was a tough race for the Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus.

There was a tight squeeze on the opening lap at the Complex, with Colin Turkington’s second-row-starting WSR BMW getting delayed, and then Sutton’s team-mate Dan Cammish prone to an attack from the Team Dynamics Honda of Dan Rowbottom.

Ash Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rowbottom ran out of room into the following Noble kink and nerfed Cammish into a spin across the grass, causing the Ford driver to pit and lose a lap.

The unscathed Rowbottom set fastest lap as he closed on Sutton, who was cautious with his tyres in the early stages.

Rowbottom took a dive into Segrave exiting the Complex at half-distance, but his compromised line meant that Sutton was able to sweep back around the outside of the Honda at Noble.

Rowbottom’s compromised momentum then allowed the recovering Turkington to get his BMW in front through the flat-out Village sweeper.

Sutton held off Turkington for third, with Rowbottom and the BTC Honda of Jason Plato close at hand at the finish.

The second Dynamics Honda of Gordon Shedden was in this group for most of the race, but the Scot fell away in the late stages before a tyre blowout sent him to the pits on the penultimate lap.

Simultaneously, Adam Morgan moved his Ciceley Motorsport BMW ahead of Dan Lloyd’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to grab seventh, with Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) and Ash Hand (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra) completing the top 10, rookie Hand moving up on the last lap when Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla slowed.

Pre-weekend championship leader Tom Ingram was delayed by the Rowbottom/Cammish skirmish on the opening lap, took his Excelr8 Hyundai to the pits, and rejoined to finish 21st.