Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC preparing for spectator-free races

shares
comments
BTCC preparing for spectator-free races
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 10:19 AM

The BTCC is preparing to host its opening rounds behind closed doors when the series finally kicks off in August.

BTCC organiser TOCA revealed a new calendar on Monday morning, with the first round taking place at Donington Park on 1-2 August, the first of no fewer than four events that month.

The championship, which has been cut from 10 rounds to nine, will run through to mid-November on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.

With Silverstone announcing that the British Grand Prix will take place behind closed doors if it runs on its scheduled date of 19 July, that raised questions as to whether the BTCC – which begins just two weeks later – will have to operate in the same way as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

BTCC chief Alan Gow told Motorsport.com: “Obviously that’s entirely in the hands of the government, but if we have to [run behind closed doors] then we will – that goes without saying.

“I’m sure our fans would rather watch the BTCC on ITV than not watch the BTCC at all.”

According to estimates, at least 1500 people work in the BTCC across the headline act and its five supporting championships, meaning that restrictions would likely be placed on personnel should race events have to take place without spectators.

“That depends on what stipulations we have to run under,” said Gow.

“If the British Grand Prix gets the go-ahead to run behind closed doors, then we won’t have a problem at all – I don’t know how many thousands they have working!

“If the government say you can have no more than 2000 we’re fine, but if they said 1000 we’ll have to cut our numbers down accordingly.

“We can cut it to suit, and we have already started drawing up plans to limit the number of working personnel the teams have.”

That would mean all personnel non-essential to the running of the car would have to stay at home and watch the BTCC on TV.

Gow said that existing BTCC personnel, extending to hospitality and catering, numbers “roughly 40 per car”, but that cutting this to those “working on the car and getting it on track averages about 10 people per car, plus the driver”.

“It’s quite easy to work within limited numbers, if we’re given them,” he continued.

At present, Motorsport UK is only committed to not issuing event permits until 30 June, one month before the BTCC season is due to make its belated start.

“Who knows whether we’ll be able to start in July?” said Gow.

“I put it down to a reasonable assumption that August would be a safer bet than July, and having said that the BTCC doesn’t normally run in July anyway.”

Related video

Next article
New BTCC calendar reveals August season start

Previous article

New BTCC calendar reveals August season start
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

BTCC Next session

Donington Park

Donington Park

1 Aug - 2 Aug

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brown challenges Ferrari to release secret engine deal details

1h
2
Formula 1

When Kubica triumphed, and Alonso was targeted by Brawn

3
Formula 1

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed

4
Formula 1

The hits and misses among Red Bull's 85 F1 proteges

5
DTM

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020

Latest news

New BTCC calendar reveals August season start
BTCC

New BTCC calendar reveals August season start

BTCC champion Sutton to race in Aussie eSport Cup
eSpt

BTCC champion Sutton to race in Aussie eSport Cup

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test
BTCC

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus
BTCC

Spectators banned from BTCC launch due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.