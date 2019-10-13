Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Brands Hatch GP / Race report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington takes title, Cammish crashes out

shares
comments
Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington takes title, Cammish crashes out
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 5:31 PM

Colin Turkington won the 2019 BTCC title in dramatic fashion from 25th on the grid after Dan Cammish crashed out with one lap remaining at Brands Hatch.

The WSR driver recovered 19 places to finish sixth having slipped past Cammish, who then suffered a car failure on lap 13 of 15 and spun backwards into a tyre wall.

It takes Turkington equal with Andy Rouse as a four-time BTCC champion, winning by two points as Andrew Jordan and Cammish tie in the standings.

It was fellow BMW driver Stephen Jelley who led during the early part of the race, having made a strong launch from second on the grid to usurp polesitter Senna Proctor into Paddock Hill Bend.

With fifth-starting Jason Plato passing Proctor through Surtees, he closed to Jelley and then got a clean run out of Clearways to overtake down the main straight and lead.

In a race uninterrupted by a safety car, Plato was at times four seconds to the good on the soft compound tyre.

He dropped back in the late stages, but sealed his 97th BTCC win by a margin of 0.958s over Rory Butcher – who won the Independents’ drivers crown.

Ash Sutton headed Jordan for third place after Proctor was knocked into a spin at Stirlings by Josh Cook, who eventually finished fifth.

Turkington, in sixth, blitzed 10 places on the opening lap to climb to 15th and into the points positions.

With Jelley, Proctor and Tom Chilton’s in trouble, Turkington found himself behind Tom Ingram and Cammish on the fringes of the top 10.

He outdragged Ingram on the run out of Surtees, and then dived past Cammish with the inside line into Druids.

Cammish fell prey to Adam Morgan and a recovering Jelley – having ran wide at Surtees – but suffered a dramatic car failure, which sent him spinning into the tyre wall and out of the race with just over a lap to go.

It marks the first time Cammish has failed to finish a race all season.

Ingram held on for seventh ahead of Jackson, Morgan and Tom Oliphant, with Mark Blundell ending his racing return in 20th

Next article
Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead

Previous article

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch GP
Drivers Colin Turkington , Dan Cammish
Author Matt Kew

BTCC Next session

Brands Hatch GP

Brands Hatch GP

12 Oct - 13 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

2
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

4
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

Latest news

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington takes title, Cammish crashes out
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington takes title, Cammish crashes out

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead

Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington on pole as Jordan crashes
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington on pole as Jordan crashes

Goodyear to replace Dunlop as BTCC's tyre supplier
BTCC

Goodyear to replace Dunlop as BTCC's tyre supplier

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.