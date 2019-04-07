Sign in
BTCC / Brands Hatch / Race report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Chilton ends opening round with win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Chilton ends opening round with win
By:
1h ago

Tom Chilton won the final race of the BTCC season opener at Brands Hatch to move second in the standings, one point off leader Josh Cook.

The Motorbase driver won by 1.995s ahead of podium debutant Rory Butcher, while Matt Neal suffered a dramatic last lap suspension to plummet from third.

Neal was drawn on pole for the partially reversed grid and had the benefit of carrying zero success ballast. But a difficult opening sector meant he fell to third as Stephen Jelley flew off the line.

Having started sixth, the Team Parker Racing driver drew alongside second-starting Senna Proctor for Paddock Hill Bend and then switched to the inside to beat the Subaru driver into Druids.

The loss of momentum meant Proctor was caught up in the chasing pack and was knocked into the tyre wall on the exit of Graham Hill Bend.

That left Jelley to pull a 0.8s lead over Neal and Chilton, who was starting third but, unlike Neal, on the harder tyre.

Soft-runner Jelley began to suffer wear leaving Neal to dive up the inside at Clearways for the race lead on lap seven.

That left the door open for Chilton to close and try the same move on Jolley a lap later. Chilton held the inside line into Paddock Hill Bend, forcing Jelley to finally yield the place.

As Neal struggled on his softs, Chilton was able to close a 0.6s gap and on lap 14 he again used Clearways to take Neal.

Chilton won the drag race down the main straight to take the lead.

Neal then fell back into Jelley’s grasp and the two collided as Jelley attempted a lunge into Graham Hill Bend.

That allowed Butcher to progress to second but he was unable to close on Chilton, who continued to victory.

Jelley completed the podium as his earlier contact with Neal took its toll on the Civic.

On the final lap Neal hit a bump at Paddock Hill Bend and suffered a dramatic right-rear suspension failure.

The three-time champion completed the lap but left a trail of smoke before his car caught fire in the pitlane.

As a result of the damage he dropped down to eighth.

That promoted race one winner Cook to fourth and means he keeps a narrow points lead over Chilton.

Reigning champion Colin Turkington earned his best result of the weekend in fifth, having been let through by teammate Andrew Jordan after the latter suffered damage.

The third BMW of Oliphant was sixth from Chris Smiley – both benefitting from Tom Ingram’s late tyre wear.

Behind Neal was Aidan Moffat, Ingram and Adam Morgan.

Jason Plato ended his first weekend with the Power Maxed Racing squad in 13th, ahead of Neal’s team-mate Cammish.

Mark Blundell was 19th as Jordan and 2017 champion Ashley Sutton limped home to 24th and 25th, having made a pitstop to remove damaged bodywork – Sutton having been hit across the track out of Druids in his battle for fifth.

Race 3 Results:

Cla   #  Driver   Car / Engine  Gap
1 Tom Chilton Ford  
2 Rory Butcher Honda 1.995
3 12  Stephen Jelley BMW 7.926
4 66  Josh Cook Honda 10.506
5 Colin Turkington BMW 11.967
6 15  Tom Oliphant BMW 12.450
7 22  Chris Smiley Honda 12.677
8 25  Matt Neal Honda 12.934
9 16  Aiden Moffat Mercedes 15.226
10 80  Tom Ingram Toyota 19.664
11 33  Adam Morgan Mercedes 19.926
12 31  Jack Goff Volkswagen 20.321
13 11  Jason Plato Vauxhall 20.621
14 27  Dan Cammish Honda 20.827
15 19  Bobby Thompson Volkswagen 21.143
16 600  Sam Tordoff Honda 25.052
17 37  Rob Smith MG 25.219
18 777  Michael Crees Volkswagen 25.690
19 Mark Blundell Audi 27.945
20 28  Nicolas Hamilton Ford 35.384
21 303  Matt Simpson Honda 35.938
22 18  Senna Proctor Subaru 36.417
23 32  Daniel Rowbottom Mercedes 40.265
24 77  Andrew Jordan BMW 1 Lap
25 116  Ash Sutton Subaru 1 Lap
  Sam Osborne MG Retirement
  24  Jake Hill Audi Retirement
  48  Ollie Jackson Ford Retirement
  Rob Collard Vauxhall Retirement
  41  Carl Boardley Volkswagen Retirement
About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers Tom Chilton
Teams Motorbase Performance
Author Matt Kew
