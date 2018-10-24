Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

AmD Tuning to take over Eurotech Honda Civics

shares
comments
AmD Tuning to take over Eurotech Honda Civics
By: Matt James
1h ago

The AmD Tuning BTCC team has taken over the two Honda Civic Type Rs previously used by Eurtotech Racing and will field them in the series in 2019.

AmD ran two Audi S3 machines in the series last year, driven by Ollie Jackson and Sam Smelt, and also fielded two MG6 cars for Rory Butcher and his various team-ates after adding the hatchbacks to its expanded line up.

Along with the Honda Civic Type Rs, AmD has bought the two TOCA BTCC Licences (TBLs) to compete from Eurotech too. AmD will sell the MGs, and their associated TBLs, and the new owners, who have yet to be revealed.

The revamped Honda squad will compete under the Cobra Sport AmD Racing banner, with drivers to be revealed in due course.  

AmD team principal Shaun Hollamby said: “Last season, it was a big move for us to expand to a four-car team and after a successful 2018, we are again seeking to move forwards to the next level.

“While we enjoyed some strong results on track with the MGs, the opportunity to purchase the ex-Eurotech Hondas was one that was too good to turn down as you only have to look at the stats to see what a strong package the FK2 Civic Type R is. 

“Acquiring these cars provides us with a fantastic platform to really raise our game and fight consistently towards the sharp end of the grid, and we are already in discussions with drivers who we know are capable of helping us to achieve our goal.”

As part of the deal Cobra Sport Exhausts managing director Rachel Abbott will take on a joint team principal role alongside Hollamby during the season ahead.

AmDTuning will continue to look after and run the Audi S3s next season, even though the team has been purchased by Dan Kirby’s Trade Price Cars concern.

Next BTCC article
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Previous article

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Matt James
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ticktum completes prize McLaren F1 run at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum completes prize McLaren F1 run at Silverstone

16h ago
FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams Article
Formula 1

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams

Article
Formula 1

"Out of sorts" Vettel's errors no coincidence - Brawn

News in depth
AmD Tuning to take over Eurotech Honda Civics
BTCC

AmD Tuning to take over Eurotech Honda Civics

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?
BTCC

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Eurotech Honda withdraws from BTCC
BTCC

Eurotech Honda withdraws from BTCC

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.