Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BRC / Obituary

British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies

shares
comments
British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies
By:
Oct 30, 2019, 3:48 PM

Double British Rally champion Russell Brookes, famous for driving his ‘Andrews Heat for Hire’-liveried cars, has passed away at the age of 74.

Born on August 16, 1945, Brookes began competing in the early 1960s. But it was 1974 when Brookes signed the pioneering deal with heating/cooling hire company Andrews-Sykes when his profile skyrocketed.

The Worcestershire-born driver got a big break in 1976 when he received a works Ford Escort for the British Rally Championship – which he lost to Ari Vatanen – but in the firm’s RS1800 he took his first British title one year later against stiff competition. He had to wait until 1985 for his second British title, coming at the end of a fierce two-year battle with Opel Manta 400 works' teammate Jimmy McRae, father of 1995 champion Colin

Despite that almost eight-year wait for a title, Brookes took wins – in most cases multiple victories – on most of the major prestigious events of the period, including the Circuit of Ireland, Manx, Ulster, Welsh and Scottish rallies, all at a time when the majority of the drivers in the World Rally Championship would come to the UK to compete in parallel programmes, raising competition.

Brookes rarely ventured into the WRC, but scored three podiums on his home event, the RAC Rally (now Wales Rally GB), plus a sixth place on Rally Finland in a Vauxhall Chevette in 1982 and retired from the Tour of Corsica in 1977 while driving for Ford. 

In his career Brookes drove everything from Minis, Talbot Sunbeam Lotus, Lancia Delta Integrales, Porsche 911s and Opel Kadetts – as well as his trusty Escorts and Mantas – in a career which spanned three decades as he retired from regular competition at the end of 1991.

He still competed in sporadic events and even won the historic-based RAC Rally in 1997, and was still giving demos in his eclectic cars last year, a regular at events like Rallyday and Race Retro. 

Next article
Ypres Rally: Abbring wins epic duel with Bouffier

Previous article

Ypres Rally: Abbring wins epic duel with Bouffier
Load comments

About this article

Series BRC
Drivers Russell Brookes
Author Jack Benyon

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
17:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
21:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
19:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
22:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Changing opinions of critics "a nightmare"

3
IMSA

The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…

35m
4
BRC

British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies

1h
5
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP confirms O’Ward and Askew as Hinchcliffe departs

1h

Latest news

British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies
BRC

British rallying legend Russell Brookes dies

Ypres Rally: Abbring wins epic duel with Bouffier
BRC

Ypres Rally: Abbring wins epic duel with Bouffier

WRC star Neuville rolls out of Rally Ypres lead
BRC

WRC star Neuville rolls out of Rally Ypres lead

Live: Follow the Ypres Rally
BRC

Live: Follow the Ypres Rally

Follow Rally Ypres live on Motorsport.com
BRC

Follow Rally Ypres live on Motorsport.com

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.