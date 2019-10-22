Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BF3 / Breaking news

British F3 to adopt IndyCar-style 'shark fin'

shares
comments
British F3 to adopt IndyCar-style 'shark fin'
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Oct 22, 2019, 11:07 AM

The BRDC British F3 car will run an IndyCar-style ‘shark fin’ device positioned in front of the driver in 2020, but won’t switch to a halo next season.

IndyCar introduced the shark fin – which is around three inches tall and deflects debris away from the drivers head – for the 2019 season in lieu of a halo, and it has already proved effective. It will introduce the halo-equivalent aeroscreen developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies for 2020.

BRDC British F3 introduced its current Tatuus-Cosworth car for the 2016 season, and has been in discussion with the FIA to become an official Regional F3 Championship since those rules were introduced for this season. That would require a switch to a car with a halo.

But the championship is yet to secure that status, and in the meantime Jonathan Palmer, chief executive of Motor Sport Vision, which operates the championship, is keen to keep costs down for the teams.

“The key thing is we were working in co-ordination with the teams to understand what teams would like to see in terms of future development with the car and in terms of cost,” ex-Formula 1 driver Palmer told Motorsport.com.

 

“We are certainly open and we would like to upgrade our British F3 cars to the latest FIA technical regulations.

“We put proposals forward to the FIA for a new British F3 car which used a halo car and that is still due to be considered and discussed. But until that happens our current car is doing a very good job.”

Alongside the shark fin for next season, the series will issue updated aerodynamics for its car, including a revised rear wing which the teams are hoping will allow drivers to follow more closely in turbulent air.

“We felt we needed to do something [regarding head protection], we couldn’t get the halo so the next best thing was to do that [the shark fin],” said Lanan Racing team boss, Graham Johnson.

Fellow team boss Wayne Douglas of Douglas Motorsport added: “I think there might be more drag so the slipstream could be bigger and there’s more of a chance to pass.

“The problem was on the old configuration we were maxed out on the rear wings 90% of the time so this gives us a lot of options to change the cars.

“I don’t think it will make a huge difference [to the performance], you’re probably talking a couple of tenths [per lap] at maximum.”

A total of 18 drivers took part in the British series this year, with Clement Novalak taking the crown with junior single-seater giant Carlin.

British F3's decision not to adopt Regional F3 regs means that the series could lose the Formula 3 name, having already been granted an extension to use it in 2019 by the FIA.

But Palmer is keen that the name should remain and hopeful that the governing body agrees.

“Certainly we’re hopeful that British F3 retains the F3 title,” he added.

“In Britain we’ve got a long history with the British F3 name, it’s understood by the drivers, teams and public, everyone understands it. There’s no real reason why we shouldn’t keep it.”

The 2020 British F3 calendar was also revealed last month, and remains unchanged from this season.

The championship will begin at Oulton Park and include visits to Snetterton, Silverstone (twice), Donington Park (twice), Spa and Brands Hatch.

 

Next article
2018 in review: Indian single-seater drivers

Previous article

2018 in review: Indian single-seater drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series BF3
Author Stefan Mackley

BF3 Next session

Donington II

Donington II

14 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi has 'perhaps hung around too long' - Burgess

28m
2
Formula 1

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: No hope of beating Ferrari on Mexico straights

3h
4
Supercars

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal

5
BF3

British F3 to adopt IndyCar-style 'shark fin'

20m

Latest news

British F3 to adopt IndyCar-style 'shark fin'
BF3

British F3 to adopt IndyCar-style 'shark fin'

2018 in review: Indian single-seater drivers
F2

2018 in review: Indian single-seater drivers

Kush Maini explains how British F3 title bid derailed
BF3

Kush Maini explains how British F3 title bid derailed

Monger takes British F3 pole on Donington return
BF3

Monger takes British F3 pole on Donington return

Chadwick becomes first female British F3 winner
BF3

Chadwick becomes first female British F3 winner

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.